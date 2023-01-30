TRAVERSE CITY — Developers behind a new structure in downtown Traverse City could fill another void on West Front Street.
Great Lakes Capital recently closed on vacant land at 124 W. Front St., Three West owner and broker Kevin Endres said. It's the second time the company sought to purchase the lot next door to the Record-Eagle, the first of which fell through.
Endres said the latest purchase agreement cleared the finish line, and should be a boon to the downtown from what he understands of the plans.
"The building is going to supply some much-needed housing downtown but it's also just going to really benefit the whole culture of the downtown by extending West Front Street and filling in that gap," he said.
The Indiana-based company is the same one building 309 West Front, known as West End Lofts and set to house 91 apartments and first-floor retail and commercial space, as previously reported. Fourteen of those apartments would be for people making up to 80 percent area median income. It'll all sit atop an 87-space parking garage.
Plans for 124 West Front once included a similar mix: 80 apartments, first-floor retail and underground parking for 75 vehicles, as previously reported. City planning commissioners approved a site plan for the project in April 2020, but Jeff Smoke of Great Lakes Capital previously said the company couldn't secure part of a Michigan Business Tax credit previously awarded to 309 West Front, making the project's finances too difficult.
Endres said he understands the finances are now in place — messages with Smoke were left Friday and Monday. Great Lakes Capital's website indicates the company is still planning to build 80 apartments on 124 West Front.
The property, formerly owned by the late Louis Ferris through an LLC, was listed for $3.75 million, Endres said. It sold for less although he didn't immediately have an exact sum.
It's been vacant since mid-2007 when the former Grand Traverse Auto was demolished, as previously reported. Ferris and Federated Capital Corporation, one of his companies, tried to develop it but shelved those plans in 2017.
Check the Record-Eagle for updates to this developing story.
