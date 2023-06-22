By Staff Reports
A Michigan native namesake ship is set for commissioning into the service of the U.S. Navy this Saturday.
The USS Carl M. Levin, a guided-missile destroyer, will be commissioned at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Port of Baltimore in Maryland, according to Rick Burke, public affairs specialist for the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, launched May 16, 2021, and delivered to the U.S. Navy on Jan. 26, 2023, the ship will transit to her homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, following commissioning, Burke’s news release noted.
Those interested in viewing the ceremony live may do so on DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/31729.
“Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet,” the release stated. “These highly capable, multi-mission ships conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence to national security providing a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface.”
The ship was named in honor of the U.S. senator from Michigan and longtime chairman of the U.S. Committee on Armed Services. Levin was born in Detroit on June 28, 1934, and died of lung cancer in Henry Ford Hospital on July 29, 2021.
