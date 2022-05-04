The following is a round up of unofficial election results from the region. Results are considered unofficial until the conclusion of the canvassing process. For a full breakdown, visit individual county clerk websites. 

Leelanau County:

  • District 3 Recall: Lois Bahle (D) won against William Bunek, 786 to 643 votes in two of two precincts.
  • The Leland Public School Operating Millage was approved, 848 to 520 votes in four of four precincts.
  • The Leland Public School Sinking Fund was approved, 711 to 655 votes in four of four precincts.

Grand Traverse County:

  • Kingsley Area Schools millage was approved, 551 to 197 votes in eight of eight precincts.
  • Donald Glenn won as Whitewater Township trustee, 320 votes against 26 write-ins in one of one precinct. 

Antrim County

  • Bellaire Schools operating millage passed, 456 to 157 votes. 
  • Central Lake Schools operating millages passed, 463 to 155 votes for one, I; and 417 to 201 for two, II.
  • The district's sinking fund proposal also passed, 408 to 200 votes. 
  • East Jordan Public School sinking fun renewal passed, 49 to 38 votes.
  • Ellsworth Schools operating millage passed, 190 to 88 votes.
  • Mancelona Public Schools passed an operating millage renewal, 520 to 166 votes; and a sinking fund renewal request, 504 to 180 votes. 
  • Antrim County voters also supported Char-Em Intermediate School District's career and technical education millage, one, I: 648 to 350 votes; and two, II: 585 to 400 votes. 

Kalkaska County:

  • Kalkaska Public Schools bonding proposal passed, 1136 to 627 votes. 
  • Clearwater Township voters approved to increase the current road millage, but a proposal to establish a town constable millage was voted down, 429 against to 135 affirmative votes.
  • Excelsior Township (Crawford School) millage request was approved, 29 to 3 votes. 
  • Kalkaska County voters also supported Mancelona and Crawford Au Sable school proposals in affected precincts.

There were no elections in Benzie County.

