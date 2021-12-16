TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse 911 warned people to be wary of downed power lines, trees and debris, and reported that responders were dispatched to 36 incidents throughout the county by 7:30 a.m.
The entire region is under a severe weather alert, including warnings for lakeshore flooding and high winds, according to the National Weather Service Gaylord. Temperatures were also forecast to fluctuate from low 60s on Thursday morning to 22 degrees at night.
Traverse City Area Public Schools canceled classes at 6 a.m. "due to inclement weather and power issues." Power outages also closed 86th District Court office in Antrim County.
TRAVERSE CITY — More than 10,000 homes and businesses were without power Thursday as a wind storm blasted northwest Lower Michigan before sunrise.
The storm, which spawned two possible tornadoes in Minnesota, pummeled the tip of the Mitt with recorded wind gusts as strong as 55 mph before sunrise at Cherry Capital Airport. The blast downed both trees and powerlines, and, by 6 a.m., school districts across the region announced inclement weather closures, citing weather and power outages.
In the Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties combined, Cherryland Electric Cooperative and Consumers Energy outage maps showed more than 10,000 customers without power. That includes more than 2,200 Consumers customers on Old Mission Peninsula.
Before the windstorm pushed into the region, officials at the National Weather Service office in Gaylord predicted sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts as strong as 59 mph would push through northern Michigan, dissipating by late Thursday.
The blow resulted from a strong low-pressure system moving across the Midwest that was accompanied by unusually warm temperatures that set records in many places, according to the NWS.
