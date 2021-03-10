TRAVERSE CITY — Households in the Holiday Hills area will need to boil their water before using as a result of a water main break.
A customer noted the break Tuesday afternoon, which impacted the East Bay Charter Township's municipal water supply along Holiday Village Road, according to an East Bay Township statement. The water service was fixed but Department of Public Works representatives went door-to-door to affected homes with the precautionary boil alert, the statement said.
Samples to see if bacterial contamination occurred will be collected Wednesday. Boiling water for one minute and letting it cool will render it usable for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. The township anticipates lifting the order in 48 hours, the statement said, and encouraged those with questions to call the DPW at 231-995-6039.
