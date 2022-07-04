NORTHPORT — A diesel spill caused Northport Marina to shut down, then reopen.
The spill came from a discharge of diesel fuel into the marina from a yacht, according to Northport Village Marina Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy. The yacht is owned by actor Tim Allen.
The spill was first reported Sunday afternoon at approximately 5 p.m. According to Rosemurgy, the spill is mostly contained within the marina, which remained closed until Monday evening.
"Nobody in and nobody out," Rosemurgy said.
According to Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook, the leak stemmed from a fuel filter issue on the boat that resulted in spewing diesel fuel all throughout the engine compartment. Once there was too much fuel in the engine compartment, the bilge pump dumped it out into the marina.
Cook said that the owner of the boat was not made aware of the leak until they docked at the gas dock, and onlookers told them they were spewing out diesel fuel.
"I don't think he had any idea what was going on," Cook said.
Allen said the fuel filter gasket popped while he was rounding the corner of Omena Bay. He confirmed that he didn't know the fuel was leaking until it was pointed out to him.
"I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody," Allen said. "But we're going to get it open."
Allen estimated that 11 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the harbor, while Rosemurgy estimated that roughly 30 gallons of diesel fuel leaked. There has been no exact number of gallons confirmed yet.
Rosemurgy said 30 gallons might not sound like a lot of fuel, but that diesel fuel tends to spread faster on the water because it is more oily compared to gasoline.
According to Allen, rescuers from the U.S. Coast Guard said that diesel spills tend to look a lot worse than they actually are.
Northport Village Marina deployed booms and absorbent pads Sunday night, according to Rosemurgy. Mackinac Environmental deployed more pads, and they have a boat onsite helping with the clean up. The Leelanau Township Fire Department assisted as well.
Rosemurgy said the U.S. Coast Guard was made aware of the spill Sunday afternoon, and they have been in touch with officers in the Sault Ste. Marie Station. A U.S. Coast Guard official from the station said that their pollution team has been made aware of the situation, and they are providing oversight to the marina.
The deputy in charge of the pollution team from the station was unable to be reached for comment earlier Monday.
Cook said the fire department was not notified of the spill until an hour and a half after it happened. He said that they were unable to get a clean-up crew into the harbor until Monday. Firefighters used 1,000 oil absorbent pads to help with the spill, as of Monday afternoon.
The boat owner, Allen, will be responsible for paying for all of the clean-up measures, Cook said. At this point, he does not believe that the spill has affected animal life in the area.
Visitor Helena Marano was concerned about the wildlife, as she saw several dead ducklings, carp and pike in the marina, and tried to wash off a duckling covered in fuel.
"It died in our hands," Marano said.
According to Rosemurgy, the marina reopened around 7 p.m.
He also said that the beach south of the marina where the playground was closed Monday morning because of obvious amounts of diesel along the beach and in the sand.
"I looked at it and said to myself 'I wouldn't let my kids swim here, so I'm not going to let anyone else's kids swim here,'" Rosemurgy said. "That's about as scientific as it was."
He said the beach will remain closed until it is all cleaned up, which they hope will be by the end of Monday.
Rosemurgy said he asked the environmental clean-up team to test the water before it reopens, and if they are unable to do so the health department will be called in.
There was never a concern among officials that the spill would affect Monday's fireworks, he said.
"Diesel isn't explosive like gasoline, it can burn when it's heated highly, but it will not affect the fireworks and it should not affect the boat parade," Rosemurgy said.
