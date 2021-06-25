NORTHPORT — Northport Marina Beach was cleared for swimming after water sampling found a dramatic dip in E.coli colonies.
Benzie Leelanau Health Department re-sampling Thursday found 173 colonies per 100/ml — far fewer than the 2,419 E. coli colonies per 100/ml in samples earlier in the week that prompted recommendations for no physical contact.
The beach now is considered "Level 1," which meets state Environment, Great Lakes & Energy standards for full body contact.
Earlier health department statements said E.coli levels typically increase during and after rainstorms, as water from storm drains may contain E.coli. Risk decreases as sunlight breaks down the bacteria in open water, the statement read.
The results are reported as part of weekly, seasonal water testing efforts.
