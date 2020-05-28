UPDATE: Grand Traverse County Health Department urges locals to avoid several beaches, rivers as flooding continues.
There is no body contact issued for the following waters, until further notice:
• The Boardman River from the pedestrian bridge near the Michigan Department of Natural Resources weir downstream to the mouth at West Grand Traverse Bay.
• Private beachfront property east of the Boardman River to Bryant Park.
• The following public beaches along West Grand Traverse Bay:
- Clinch Park Beach
- Sunset Park Beach
- Bryant Park Beach
- Traverse City Senior Center Beach
TRAVERSE CITY — Pounding rain spurred flash flooding and road closures throughout Traverse City on Thursday.
The storm, which began dumping rain shortly after noon and is expected to hit with another wave later in the evening, also loosened several sewer caps throughout the city. A mix of water and sewage flowed from beneath several dislodged sanitary sewer caps and into the Boardman River downtown for more than an hour following the deluge.
Locals should avoid beaches and rivers for the next several hours.
Others reported flooding along Airport Road, Eighth Street and Grandview Parkway.
Drivers moved cautiously through rising water that ran over curbs and Grand Traverse 911 posted warnings to anyone travelling locally. According to the post, sections of Fifteenth Street and other downtown roads were nearly impassible Thursday afternoon.
"It's going to be mostly done by midnight tonight -- we have a cold front coming into the area and the air mass ahead of that is pretty warm and humid," National Weather Service Meteorologist Patrick Bak said just minutes before local rainfall began. "Because of the air mass, we're expecting locally heavy rainfall in a lot of areas."
It's why the area has seen scattered thunderstorms throughout the week, he added, as well as pop-up showers.
Bak said Thursday's storms could pour down as much as an inch of rainfall, continuing trends of weather extremes that have passed through the area during May.
"Some are gonna have more, some are gonna have less," he said.
Forecasts call for more rain and lightning in Traverse City around 6 p.m.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.