Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 54F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 54F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.