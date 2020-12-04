FRANKFORT — Changes are coming to the IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan triathlon hosted by Traverse City in 2019.
The event will relocate to Frankfort, starting in 2021, as part of a multi-year deal announced Thursday by the Ironman Group.
Traverse City Tourism president and CEO Trevor Tkach said a recent partnership between Benzie County Hotels and TC Tourism lead to the new deal that could last three years, with hopes to continue well into the future.
“It was a win to keep the event in the region and because we represent a five-county region, I still consider this a Traverse City event,” Tkach said. “We’re grateful to be able to have it back in our neighborhood and use it as a way to brand our region.”
Participants rated the 2019 Ironman event in Traverse City one of the best in North America in several categories. But road closures and traffic disruptions during that inaugural race drew stiff criticism from local residents and some elected officials. Both the 2019 and 2020 editions of the triathlon sold out almost immediately according to IRONMAN’s North America Head of Operations Keats McGonigal, driving the organization to return to northern Michigan.
This led officials to seek other host sites outside of downtown Traverse City to eliminate travel restrictions and effect a less densely populated area.
The 2021 event is scheduled for Sept. 12 and registration begins Dec. 21. Racers who were signed up for 2020 are automatically registered for 2021. McGonigal said there will be a couple hundred open spots because of dropouts to fill the 2,500 participant field. But those openings will go quickly.
Ironman officials did not reveal the new course layout but said it will consist of a 1.2-mile swim in Frankfort Harbor, a 56-mile bicycle ride on sections of M-22 and a 13.1-mile run in Frankfort and the surrounding area. McGonigal said the course is going through final approval from local officials and businesses before it will be released. The proposed finish will be on Main Street in downtown Frankfort.
“The 2019 event was amazing and was the fastest Ironman event to sell out that year,” Tkach said. ”I think the relationship is very symbiotic, they liked being here because it was a good product and we like to have them here because it represents health and wellness and increases leisure travel in a time a year that we need it.”
Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette negotiated a two-year agreement between Ironman and the city, then served as the main contact for the months of planning that went into the 2019 event.
The 2019 course that ran through downtown Traverse City, included a swim in West Grand Traverse Bay and had riders trek across Leelanau County was met with hefty criticism because of traffic blockages that stymied travel to Cedar at beyond.
TC Tourism along with the Ironman Group and local race organizers were tied up in court much of the latter parts of 2019 over the issues and created a new route for 2020, prior to its cancellation.
The planned course for 2020 was set to avoid Leelanau County and restructured the running portion that circled Boardman Lake. McGonigal said the course design in 2020 and the proposed course for 2021 both prioritized local concerns about traffic blockages.
A few months ago, race organizers started discussing the “strong possibility” that the event could relocate to Benzie County in 2021, Marentette said.
“Really it largely centers around the fact that it’s much less complex logistically and less disruptive to traffic and so forth to move the race out to Frankfort where it’s just not as dense,” he said. “It costs a lot less in terms of resources to manage the race routes and it just is an easier lift in an area that just is not as densely populated.”
A contract between the Ironman organization and the city covered 2019 and 2020 and had no provisions for rolling over to another year in the event a race was canceled, as was the case in 2020, Marentette said. That means there are no obligations left between the city or organizers.
Marentette said he strongly supported bringing an event that focuses on healthy living and competition to the city but acknowledged hosting a triathlon there comes with challenges. He figured some residents will be happy to see it go, while others will be disappointed.
Still, the event is staying in the area, Marentette said.
“Frankfort is not far away so a lot of good will be realized in Traverse City and the greater area, so I think it’s just fine that it played out this way,” he said.
The move to Frankfort should alleviate some pressure on Traverse City and TC Tourism’s waning resources according to Tkach. The coronavirus pandemic has created a large hole in the budget for TC Tourism following the loss of dozens of events in 2020.
The event brought in millions of dollars to Traverse City in 2019, said both Tkach and McGonigal. Tkach hopes the need for lodging and outside activity will spill into the surrounding areas, including Traverse City, and will stimulate several of the five counties TC Tourism now represents.
The new partnership between TC Tourism and Benzie County Hotels helped broker the deal as there is not enough lodging in the county to house 2,500 participants and their guests.
“The average household income for these competitors is $247,000 and they are coming to have an experience,” Tkach said. “They’re not just coming out to be a part of a race, they’re still going to go downtown in Traverse City and enjoy the fine dining, they’re still going to go hit the wineries and the breweries like they did last time.”
McGonigal said the selection of Frankfort and the multi-year deal are a testament to the Ironman Group’s commitment to staying in northern Michigan long term.
“Our goal is to be there long term,” McGonigal said. “I would say the spirit of the agreement is that we want to continue to be in that region for many, many years to come.”
TC Tourism and the Ironman Group have since been in discussions to add new events to the area either surrounding the triathlon or separately in the future — things like trail races, mountain bike races and running events sponsored by the group.
Record-Eagle Reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this report.
