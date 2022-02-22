4:45 P.M.: TRAVERSE CITY — The worst of the ice storm’s precipitation is still expected to end around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
One last wave of freezing rain and sleet is expected to stretch until 5 p.m., after which it likely will turn into a light freezing drizzle and then lake-effect snow showers, said National Weather Service of Gaylord Meteorologist Matt Gillen. Conditions and the areas affected by the ice storm have remained consistent since Tuesday morning.
The worst weather conditions and most ice from the storm have stayed south of M-72, including in areas such as Cadillac and Gladwin, Gillen said.
“Certainly been a messy day out there and will continue to be messy through this evening before some improvement,” Gillen said.
Sleet has been reported as far north as Gaylord. Areas north of Gaylord have seen primarily snow throughout the day.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said the day was “uneventful” for the department in terms of crashes on the road. The sheriff’s department addressed some “normal” issues on the roads, but nothing significant related to the ice storm.
He said it’s likely due to traffic being light, the county’s maintenance of the roads and school being called off.
Kevin Klein, CEO of Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport, said a "handful" of flights have been canceled or delayed already as a result of the storm, and he expects more cancellations and delays to be called into the evening. Overnight flights likely will not be affected, Klein said.
Most in the region still have power. Gillen said that while freezing rain can cover branches and power lines and cause complications, it likely would take longer than it would for freezing rain to cover flat surfaces, like roads and sidewalks.
12:41 P.M.: TRAVERSE CITY — Snow to the north, freezing rain to the south and sleet in the middle.
An ice storm that shuttered schools in the region this morning is expected to bring the steadiest, most widespread precipitation between 2 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts snowfall in the eastern Upper Peninsula and the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula, freezing rain along and to the south of M-72 and sleet in the stretch between M-68 and M-72.
“We are in the thick of it now,” NWS Gaylord Meteorologist Keith Berger said at a Tuesday morning webinar.
Freezing rain likely will coat the roads, sidewalks and power lines in ice.
Through Tuesday at 7 p.m., ice accumulations from freezing rain will be highest — 0.25-0.5 inches — along and south of M-72 on flat, untreated surfaces, Berger said. Power lines and branches are not expected to get that much ice accumulation during this storm.
“Maybe that will help aid in a little less limbs falling and power outages,” Berger said. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed on that.”
The snowfall is expected to last through Wednesday morning, while the freezing rain and sleet will likely peter out Tuesday evening and turn into light lake-effect snow, Berger said.
In the eastern Upper Peninsula, snowfall is expected to accumulate 3-4 inches, while south of the Mackinac Bridge is expected to get less than 1 inch between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Sleet accumulation likely will be 0.5-1 inch in thickness, Berger said.
8:56 A.M.: TRAVERSE CITY — Schools across the Grand Traverse region preemptively canceled classes Tuesday as forecasters project an incoming storm could blanket the region in ice.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Gaylord expect as much as a half inch of ice could coat roadways, trees and power lines across four tiers of counties in northern Michigan by early Wednesday.
That ice will be the result of mixed rain, sleet and snow along the south edge of a strong winter storm that is expected to dump as much as 12 inches of snow in some parts of the Upper Peninsula.
The predicted ice storm is projected to strike a swath of the Lower Peninsula that stretches from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron. Between a quarter and a half inch of ice is projected for a path that touches Manistee and Wexford counties to the south and Kalkaska and Antrim counties to the north.
The ice storm arrives on the 100th anniversary of a historic ice event that lasted days and left inches of heavy ice across a wide path as it marched across the Lower Peninsula.
Late Monday night, as the National Weather Service upgraded the region from an ice storm watch to a warning, officials at Grand Traverse 911 warned Grand Traverse County residents to stay home and off the roads as the storm arrives and creates dangerous conditions. They also encouraged residents to prepare for power outages.
Accumulating ice on tree branches and power lines can cause widespread outages that can become particularly dangerous in cold weather. Single-digit temperatures are expected to follow the storm by Wednesday night, multiplying complications that accompany power outages.
