12:41 P.M.: TRAVERSE CITY — Snow to the north, freezing rain to the south and sleet in the middle.
An ice storm that shuttered schools in the region this morning is expected to bring the steadiest, most widespread precipitation between 2 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts snowfall in the eastern Upper Peninsula and the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula, freezing rain along and to the south of M-72 and sleet in the stretch between M-68 and M-72.
“We are in the thick of it now,” NWS Gaylord Meteorologist Keith Berger said at a Tuesday morning webinar.
Freezing rain likely will coat the roads, sidewalks and power lines in ice.
Through Tuesday at 7 p.m., ice accumulations from freezing rain will be highest — 0.25-0.5 inches — along and south of M-72 on flat, untreated surfaces, Berger said. Power lines and branches are not expected to get that much ice accumulation during this storm.
“Maybe that will help aid in a little less limbs falling and power outages,” Berger said. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed on that.”
The snowfall is expected to last through Wednesday morning, while the freezing rain and sleet will likely peter out Tuesday evening and turn into light lake-effect snow, Berger said.
In the eastern Upper Peninsula, snowfall is expected to accumulate 3-4 inches, while south of the Mackinac Bridge is expected to get less than 1 inch between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Sleet accumulation likely will be 0.5-1 inch in thickness, Berger said.
8:56 A.M.: TRAVERSE CITY — Schools across the Grand Traverse region preemptively canceled classes Tuesday as forecasters project an incoming storm could blanket the region in ice.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Gaylord expect as much as a half inch of ice could coat roadways, trees and power lines across four tiers of counties in northern Michigan by early Wednesday.
That ice will be the result of mixed rain, sleet and snow along the south edge of a strong winter storm that is expected to dump as much as 12 inches of snow in some parts of the Upper Peninsula.
The predicted ice storm is projected to strike a swath of the Lower Peninsula that stretches from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron. Between a quarter and a half inch of ice is projected for a path that touches Manistee and Wexford counties to the south and Kalkaska and Antrim counties to the north.
The ice storm arrives on the 100th anniversary of a historic ice event that lasted days and left inches of heavy ice across a wide path as it marched across the Lower Peninsula.
Late Monday night, as the National Weather Service upgraded the region from an ice storm watch to a warning, officials at Grand Traverse 911 warned Grand Traverse County residents to stay home and off the roads as the storm arrives and creates dangerous conditions. They also encouraged residents to prepare for power outages.
Accumulating ice on tree branches and power lines can cause widespread outages that can become particularly dangerous in cold weather. Single-digit temperatures are expected to follow the storm by Wednesday night, multiplying complications that accompany power outages.
Follow record-eagle.com for updates on this storm and its impacts on northern Michigan.
