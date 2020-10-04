ELK RAPIDS — The students behind a social media threat that shut down a local school district have been identified.
Elk Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Julie Brown sent a letter to district families, students and staff Sunday stating the Elk Rapids Police Department found the Elk Rapids High School student responsible for writing the message.
Brown said the student will not return to the high school and will be referred to the board of education for an expulsion hearing. The family is working with police officers, the Antrim County prosecutor and district officials.
The student responsible for posting the threat on Instagram Thursday attends a Traverse City Area Public Schools high school. That student is being handled by Traverse City Police Department officers and TCAPS officials.
Elk Rapids students are safe to return to school Monday, Brown said. Police officers will be at the high school, middle school and elementary school Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.