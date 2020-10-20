TRAVERSE CITY — A positive COVID-19 case will shut down Traverse City Central High School for two days.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials received notice Tuesday from the Grand Traverse County Health department that a person at Central High tested positive for the virus. Superintendent John VanWagoner confirmed the infected person was a staff member and not a student.
VanWagoner also said district officials are only aware of one positive case at this time, but the two-day shutdown (Wednesday and Thursday) is to allow the GTC Health Department to conduct contact tracing and inform all people who could have been exposed.
All close contacts will be notified and alerted to any additional health measures they should take, including possible quarantine and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
VanWagoner said the size of the student body and staff at Central required the two days to complete the tracing. All other TCAPS buildings will be open.
“It’s a large high school and they (the health department) want to do a thorough job,” he said. “These are multiple classrooms with multiple students. It’s a different deal when it’s a secondary building. We want to be careful with this.”
District staff will also deep clean and disinfect the school as well as buses and other potentially affected areas before students and staff return.
VanWagoner said the school will shift to remote instruction.
Classes will follow the virtual learning schedule that was in place during the first two weeks of the school year. Central students who attend the Career-Tech Center and/or Northwestern Michigan College for dual enrollment courses should stay at home as well.
All school activities and events are canceled, but breakfast and lunch pickup for Central students will be available from 7-8 a.m. at Eastern Elementary on Wednesday and Thursday.
The health department also informed TCAPS of a possible COVID-19 exposure site during a volleyball game at East Middle School between East and West Middle School. The exposure period was between 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. East Principal Marshall Perkins sent a notification to families Tuesday.
Those present are advised to self monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure, particularly those who did not wear a mask or did not maintain a 6-foot social distance from others.
