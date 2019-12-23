HONOR — A release confirms what Ada Quintal’s family strongly suspected — a body found in the Platte River Saturday is hers.
A medical examiner has yet to determine Quintal’s cause of death, but investigators don’t suspect foul play.
Quintal, of Warren, disappeared on Oct. 17 while staying at a family cabin near Honor.
The mysterious circumstances involved — Quintal’s car, phone, firearm and purse had all been left at the cabin, along with a littering of bullet shells fired from inside — spurred a Benzie County Sheriff’s Department investigation and multiple searches, but those efforts turned up little.
A search on Dec. 21 led by Quintal’s family members proved more fruitful — searchers by canoe found a body in a flooded stretch off the north branch of the Platte River, according to the Sheriff’s Department release.
That search came after K-9 teams identified the floodplain as an area of interest earlier this month. Quintal’s family agreed to work on draining the waters so searching could press forward.
Investigators believe Quintal’s body was submerged and hidden from view before that draining.
The floodplain, near Indian Hill and Hooker roads, is near the cabin where Quintal was last seen.
A tattoo and other identifying marks confirmed Quintal’s ID Monday, according to the release.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.