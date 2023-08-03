Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.