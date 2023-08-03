TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Police Department identified a suspect in the theft of an Up North Pride sign from a resident’s front yard.
A 23-year-old Traverse City man is scheduled to be arraigned on the larceny charge on Aug. 14, according to the department’s LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Krista Fryczynski.
Fryczynski said she first submitted a report to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office on July 3. If convicted, the man could face misdemeanor larceny charges and up to 93 days in jail for the theft that was reported June 3.
It was the first involving an LGBTQ+ sign and it was reported during Pride Month, Fryczynski said.
Bringing this completed case to the prosecutor’s office would not have been possible without the help of the public and the detective bureau, she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.