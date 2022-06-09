TRAVERSE CITY — Up North Pride celebrates National Pride Month 2022 in June with events creating connections through art, fun and community.
A slate of June events encourage meeting one’s self and others unconditionally.
“Completely, thoroughly, subject to no conditions, and with an open heart and mind,” said Up North Pride spokesperson Nicholas Viox.
Up North Pride marks its ninth year of celebrations inspiring inclusivity, education and activism supporting 2SLGBTQIA+, those identifying as twoSpirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or asexual.
When pandemic factors caused the organization to move its traditional Pride Week March and Gay Brunch from summer to fall last year, participation grew, and the new schedule was permanently adopted.
“More of our northern Michigan community who need Pride could show up,” Viox said. “We wanted to make sure we could accommodate them.”
Pride month programming presents immersive art experiences fused with happenings at popular pubs and public sites. Glen Arbor Arts Center kicked off the lineup June 4 with a PopUp Pride Art Exhibit, music and theatrics.
Northwestern Michigan College and Dennos Museum host the June 11 Carnival event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly Carnival features one of three Pride container art projects based on the Unconditional theme. Carnival presents multi-disciplinary artist, illustrator and composer Roger Amundsen’s project. Amundsen incorporates mirrors into his work to invite self-reflection.
Community partners join the free public event taking place at NMC’s Aspen Lot located in front of Dennos Museum. The museum waives entrance fees for Carnival attendees for exploring its temporary galleries and six permanent collection galleries.
