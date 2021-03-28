LANSING — Louis Vallance describes himself as a government accountability watcher.
A close read through the public comments section of a year’s worth of Cheboygan County Board meeting minutes, reveals his name shows up more often than not.
Don’t cancel the county fair, he tells commissioners who govern the county where he lives in Grant Township. Also, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture food boxes aren’t getting to as many people as they should and, now that he thinks about it, something is up with the repair contract for municipal vehicles.
“Having our Fords serviced by the Chevy dealership is like going to a podiatrist with a cardiac problem,” Vallance said.
The nitty-gritty of local government is what interests Vallance; not what he calls a batch of sensationalist resolutions, shared during the past year and a half, from county to county and sparking hours of discussion he says could be better spent.
A few examples: Support the U.S. Constitution; build Enbridge’s Great Lakes Tunnel Project; challenge or at least don’t enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders; and, the resolution that has raised applause, hackles and blood pressure from Antrim to Wexford — whether to declare a particular county a sanctuary for the Second Amendment.
“Don’t get me wrong, I want to open up Michigan as much as the next person and I’d move heaven and earth to support the Second Amendment,” Vallance said.
“I just wish people cared that much about the county budget,” he said. “Or public parks. Or all the contamination like cyanide, arsenic and zinc leaching into our groundwater.”
1,000 hours
A tally of board minutes from 20 Michigan counties north of the knuckles and south of the Mackinac Bridge, shows between October 2019 and January elected officials spent more than 1,000 hours discussing resolutions aimed at these and other contentious issues.
The Michigan Association of Counties maintains a resolution database, but takes no position on county resolutions, said spokesperson Derek Melot.
“MAC’s policy positions are developed by committees staffed by commissioners and other county officials, which are then reviewed and approved by our Board of Directors and our membership attending our annual conference each year,” Melot said. “Those platforms guide the work of our Governmental Affairs Team.”
Spending 42 days-worth of largely partisan debate, over U.S. and state law county commissioners have no authority over, however, has some calling such resolutions a waste of taxpayers’ time.
“They’re not binding and there’s nothing for the county to enforce,” said Charlevoix County Clerk Julia Drost. “They’re more a way to take an opinion on an issue and our commission has largely stayed away from that.”
Charlevoix did pass the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, after about an hour of public comment and board discussion. Drost said they needed to move the meeting from the commission room to a room in the courthouse to accommodate the public.
In Leelanau County, where the Second Amendment resolution hasn’t been on the agenda, Commissioner Ty Wessel said he frowns on using meeting time for things outside commissioner responsibilities.
“We certainly have partisan political disagreements on our commission,” Wessell said, “but I’d like to think we mostly agree to only address resolutions where we can control some action. Where we are responsible. Otherwise, it’s a waste of time.”
Leelanau has dealt with its share of other controversial resolutions, however, which not only occupied hours of meeting time but attracted national, and largely negative, headlines.
In August, commissioners unanimously passed an anti-racism resolution — in response to a racial slur made by a road commissioner who later resigned — but not before two commissioners suggested including language about abortion rates in African American communities and another suggested the word “racial” be removed from the term “racial equity.”
In February, Commission Chair Will Bunek and Commissioner Debra Rushton requested a discussion of the Great Barrington Declaration resolution — which favors protecting those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, but allowing others to go without masks, social distancing or other protections intended to stop the spread of the virus, in favor of building herd immunity.
Scientists have largely rejected the Great Barrington Declaration, and a study by the Institute of Health Metrics and cited by Stanford University estimated its suggestions could cause an additional 1 million to 2.5 million deaths from the disease.
“When I talked about the Wuhan virus, there was nothing racial in it and I was really surprised people found that as racial,” Bunek said, during a Feb. 9 commission meeting. “My idea was to diminish the fear that’s created by the word ‘COVID-19.’ I’m still stunned by it even being thought of as racial.”
A second run was made by commissioners in March at a “Virus Resolution,” with the words “Wuhan virus” and “Chinese virus” removed, and even though public comment spanned more than an hour over the two meetings, no vote was taken on either version, board minutes show.
Impeach Whitmer resolution
More than 150 miles southeast of Leelanau, in Tawas City, a resolution labeling Whitmer’s executive orders “criminal acts of coercion and extortion” and recommending her impeachment, was brought to the attention of Iosco County Commissioners by David Chandler, chair of the Iosco County Republican Party.
In October, commissioners passed the resolution 4-1 after lengthy and contentious public comment. In November, the same resolution was passed 4-2 at a special meeting in Kalkaska County, after two hours were spent on public comment and discussion by commissioners, minutes show. In December, the same resolution failed in Presque Isle County 3-2, following an equally heated discussion.
This trajectory of the impeachment resolution from the chair of a county political party, to three separate official boards in three months, is one example of how such resolutions move around the state.
Maneuvers openly acknowledged by Iosco County Commission Chair Robert Huebel, who later defended his support of the impeachment resolution, during an executive board meeting.
“It wasn’t something that we thought up, it was something that was rolling around the state, we took it on,” Huebel said, adding he understood county officials had no power to impeach the governor — he simply wanted to send her a message.
Line 5 tunnel, Second Amendment
The Build the Great Lakes Tunnel resolution supporting Enbridge’s plan to house Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac, and the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions, each have a more organized backing and as such have covered a lot more ground.
A 2019 report by a non-partisan group, the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, found MAC added support for the Build the Great Lakes Tunnel resolution to their policy platform after the company paid about $63,000 to advertise and sponsor the organization’s annual conference.
The tunnel resolution has since been passed by at least 28 of the state’s 83 counties, information on Enbridge’s website shows.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution has found support with local, state and national gun rights groups, which use social media to rally supporters and disseminate commission meeting information.
The resolution has been passed by 49 county boards in Michigan, according to a map posted on sanctuarycounties.com, a website that tracks gun rights resolutions nationwide. Some have complained that many of those who attend to speak in favor, don’t live in the county.
For example at a March 2020 meeting of the Grand Traverse County Commission, two self-described Proud Boys from Antrim County attended and gave public comment in favor of the resolution, which ultimately passed 4-2.
Linda Pepper, speaking on behalf of Indivisible Grand Traverse, a progressive political action group, dismissed the strategy of using county resolutions to further issues the group supports.
“It’s just a huge time waster,” Pepper said. “Our strategy is to push for things that have a direct effect on people living here. Like broadband. Like affordable child care and affordable housing. Like improving conditions in the jail.”
Dropping into a black hole of email in-boxes
Many of the resolutions passed contained language directing county clerks to forward them to commissioners in other counties, to the state legislature, to Whitmer’s office, to the U.S. Congress and the President.
How these local documents are handled once they arrive in Washington D.C. is anyone’s guess.
“I email them, and I’ve never received anything back,” said Drost, of the resolutions Charlevoix commissioners passed and she forwarded.
Once they arrive in the governor’s email in-box, “the executive office of the Governor carefully reviews all documents sent to the executive office, which help inform decision-making,” said Chelsea Lewis, Whitmer’s deputy press secretary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.