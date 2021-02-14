Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. High 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.