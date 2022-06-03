TRAVERSE CITY — Lisa Thauvette of Traverse City has a grand vision for the future of the arts scene in northern Michigan — it’s completely unscripted, full of belly laughs and open to everyone.
“I wanted to create a community, I wanted to create it so that people could do it on different levels”
Thauvette, the founder of Tilt Think, relocated to Traverse City in 2019.
Since then, she’s been persistently plodding forward on her path to make improvisational comedy accessible to the community through classes, performances, retreats and by bringing in experienced performers from out of town.
Thauvette’s dream is to create a theater specifically dedicated to improv comedy in Traverse City. Within the realm of this art form, no one knows what will happen. This includes both the audience and the people on stage.
Inside the cauldron of this great unknown, is where the magic happens, according to those who yield the proverbial wands.
“You are creating a story or a scene that’s made up on the spot, usually based on an audience suggestion … usually with other people in a group that are improvising,” said Thauvette.
Performers create characters, build in-scene relationships with each other, and this is paramount — react to, accept and expand upon what other performers offer.
“There’s a lot of flexibility of mind,” said Thauvette. “You cannot be set in your idea, you are going to have to ebb and flow according to the new ideas that have been put forth.”
That flexibility known as “Yes, And” is a key tenant of improv comedy. Through this premise, performers accept anything a fellow performer offers, whether it be a character, relationship or activity and then builds upon it.
Thauvette refers to energy of Yes, And as, “an abundance of agreement.”
“It’s really looking another person in the eye and kind of relaxing into that and being in the moment,” she said.
Agreeing abundantly and behaving as if nothing else is more important than the present moment are skills that can benefit any real life relationship, said Thauvette.
“Part of listening is being open. I can’t listen to you if I already have my mind made up,” she said. “So I’m going to be really open to whatever you say and I’m not going to make any decisions on what I say or do until I’ve heard you completely and what you’ve said so I mean that really applies to life.”
Joe Sanok, a Traverse City-based business consultant, former therapist and author of “Thursday is the New Friday,” is a regular performer with one of Thauvette’s Tilt Think groups.
“For me personally, I started with improv, just to make me laugh. Almost like some people do yoga or they paint, it’s like one of the few times my mind generally turns off,” said Sanok.
For the former counselor, improv was a therapeutic balm while navigating the end of his marriage.
“… improv was one of the few respites over that time when I could take what was happening and turn it into a like a different story line but also one that had a similar truth thread,” he said.
Years before Thauvette founded Tilt Think, David Avis introduced the area to its own improv group through the formation of Good on Paper Improv now a six-improv troupe which includes Avis, Stephanie Young, Michael Libby, Mike Gauthier, Bryan Boettcher and Heather Helsel.
“It’s been the same cast members since the beginning,” he said.
The group regularly performed at what is now Delmar Traverse City now before the pandemic put performances on hold in 2020. That year, the group also marked its 10-year anniversary.
Now, crawling out from under a blanket of COVID-related restrictions, the group is ready to step back on stage. Avis is in talks with the Traverse City Comedy Club to put regular performances back on the schedule, he said.
Avis recalled watching an improv performance before he became an improviser himself.
“It just was like how is that even possible? That has to be written,” he said.
Like Thauvette and Sanok, Avis loves the unscripted nature of his chosen art form.
“The thing that we get the most comments on…nobody knows what’s going to happen and there’s something electric about not even the performers know what’s going to happen,” he said. It’s almost like not only are the cast members are on this journey, the audience is on this same journey with us.”
Tilt Think offers beginner improv sessions in Traverse City for $60/month.
