TRAVERSE CITY — Erica Moon Mohr, Andrew Raymond, Holly Bird and Beth Pack were leading the field of eight candidates in the Traverse City Area Public Schools school board race, unofficial results from the Grand Traverse County Clerk’s Office indicated this morning.
Thousands of votes were still yet to be reported in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau Counties at press time.
Partial results indicated Moon Mohr had garnered the most votes, with 5,788, and Bird was a close second with 5,739 votes.
Unofficial results also indicated that Raymond was in third place with 4,303 votes and Pack following close behind in fourth with 4,204 votes.
Matthew Hanley trailed Pack with 3,970 votes, according to unofficial results.
Four seats were open on the TCAPS board of education, with two incumbents, Raymond and Moon Mohr, seeking re-election.
Current trustees Matt Anderson and Sue Kelly decided not to seek re-election this November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.