TRAVERSE CITY — Sometimes, doing a good deed without receiving credit for it is the kindest thing to do.
That’s exactly what a young couple did for 80-year-old Kate Perkins when they bought her groceries for her and put a heart on the receipt.
It happened when Perkins misplaced her credit card in the grocery-side self-service checkout line this November at Walmart, located at 2640 Crossing Circle in Traverse City.
She notified the Walmart self-checkout cashier working that day, 47-year-old Winston Rowlett, who immediately went to get customer service to see if anybody had found a credit card at the store. Nobody had.
But, he said, while he was doing that, a young couple in their 20s came up behind Perkins and paid for her three bags of groceries.
The woman, who Rowlett described as having light brown hair and a fair complexion, came over to him and told him they had paid for the groceries.
“It’s nice to see that there are young people out there that are very much like a Good Samaritan,” Rowlett said.
Rowlett said his role was more like the innkeeper from the Bible story, from Luke 10:25-37.
Perkins eventually found her credit card later in her car or coat pocket, but she cried tears of joy when she learned the young couple bought her groceries.
She also thanked Rowlett.
“Oh, she certainly did (express) much thanks for how it is that I helped her,” he said.
“And, she said, ‘I’m going to tell the Record-Eagle about you.’ And, she also wrote a note to my boss about me, which was very good. The only thing I did not do for her, though, was pay for her groceries or put a heart on the receipt. That must have been the couple.”
He is no stranger to community service, though — his parents, James and Barbara Rowlett, have been community servants in special education since they came to Traverse City in 1993 and are currently trying to establish a charter school.
James grew 300 cherry tomato plants for distribution through area food pantries and poverty reduction programs in 2014 and was chairman of the Poverty Reduction Initiative for eight years. Barbara is also the treasurer at her church and is active in the Old Mission Women’s club, which raises funds to help maintain the Dougherty Mission House.
Rowlett himself commits to service through his church, All Saints Anglican Church, where he is a curate, or assistant priest. He leads service a couple times per month and is learning more about the church’s administrative work, since the current priest is thinking of retiring. He said clergy don’t get a salary, so he works a regular job. His work at the church influences his work at WalMart because he’s able to find real-life parallels between his work and his Christian faith, and that kindness is very much a faith-based thing for him.
“I guess my service philosophy is make sure that your mode of service is in line with your sense of purpose. Because, that’s when you’ll have the most energy to succeed with it. And, that’s what God will bless,” he said.
Rowlett said in the moment when he was trying to help Kate, he believes he had a facilitative ministry, just like the innkeeper in the Good Samaritan parable.
The innkeeper, he said, didn’t say anything in the story, just took the man in need in and was paid to do it, just like he is paid to work at WalMart.
“If you’re not in a position to be a Good Samaritan, at least try to be an innkeeper,” Rowlett said.
