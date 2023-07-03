From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The United Way serving Wexford and Missaukee counties has combined under the auspices of United Way of Northwest Michigan.
Northwest Michigan United Way CEO/President Seth Johnson said the merger came as a result of an evaluation and mutual agreement between his organization and the one serving Wexford-Missaukee.
This merger, which took effect Saturday, is not the first for United Ways in the region. Char-Em United Way was the result of mergers between United Ways in Emmet County, Charlevoix, East Jordan, and the Boyne area.
The emphasis in those mergers, as it is in this one, is on increased efficiency, effectiveness and impact in serving all the communities in this now larger region, United Way officials said.
By combining efforts here, they will be better equipped to address ongoing needs in the communities they serve, Johnson said.
Consolidating administrative functions “will result in increased efficiency, allowing more time, energy, and resources to be directed to improving lives and creating lasting change across the region,” a press release noted.
But funds raised in Wexford and Missaukee counties will continue to stay within those communities to address local needs and priorities, Johnson said.
This localized approach will enable the merged United Ways to maintain what he called “a targeted focus on the unique challenges faced by each county while leveraging combined resources to amplify their impact.”
For example, a local office will be maintained in the Wexford-Missaukee region. And Andy Ulrich, former executive director for the United Way in Wexford and Missaukee counties, will continue on with the merged organization as director of regional community impact.
Ulrich, who will work out of the Cadillac office under Johnson’s leadership, will continue to help shape strategic direction to meet the evolving needs of those communities, the release noted.
In addition, Brian Kelsey, former board president for the United Way in Wexford and Missaukee counties, will join the board of the merged organization.
“Together, we can accomplish more, reach farther, and make a lasting difference in the communities we serve.,” Kelsey said. “This merger represents a new chapter of innovation and shared vision, and I am pleased to be a part of this journey.”
Representation from across the region will ensure that the merged organization remains focused on the needs and goals of each community, while fostering equitable and inclusive decision-making processes, the release noted.
“We are thrilled to welcome United Way of Wexford-Missaukee counties,” said Deon Vaughan, board president for the United Way of Northwest Michigan. “By pooling and leveraging the resources and expertise of both organizations, and empowering local decision-making, we are confident that we’ll be even more effective in addressing the pressing needs of our communities.”
