The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $1 million to the United Way of Northwest Michigan to buy equipment and rehabilitate an office building in Grand Traverse County to serve as a dental clinic.
The project is a collaboration between dental-training programs at the University of Michigan and the United Way of Northwest Michigan, according to a news release issued by Brandon Fewins, the USDA’s rural development state director.
Federal officials identified a need for such a facility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the closures of family-owned dental practices in rural communities across the country.
The news release said the clinic will focus on serving children and veterans.
The USDA release also announced an additional $45,000 grant will be used to convert the lower level of the clinic into a community center that will provide so-called “wrap-around services” to people and families who are being treated at the clinic.
The community center will include areas for group-therapy sessions, a food pantry and office space for staff from the Department of Human Services, Veteran’s Affairs and local school districts, the USDA noted.
No one at United Way was available Thursday to answer questions about the location of the proposed dental clinic and when it is expected to open.
