TRAVERSE CITY — Eight men were arraigned in 86th District Court on multiple felony counts following an undercover sting operation conducted last month by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
“It was made clear to each suspect by the undercover officers that our undercover decoys were minors under the age of 16,” Sheriff Tom Bensley said at a press conference Friday.
“When suspects showed up to our undercover operation to have sex with minor children, they were arrested.”
Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office "Operation TC Safe" in early June employed male and female decoys who represented themselves in online advertisements and chats as minors, later agreed to in-person meetings in an undisclosed Traverse City location for sex, but were instead met by one or more undercover officers.
Those posing as minors did not make any of the initial contacts, Bensley said. His office worked closely with the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s office in planning the operation, and law enforcement from local, state and federal jurisdictions assisted.
The operation took place June 8-9, all eight men range in age from 22 to 66 and were later arraigned on felony charges of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Solicitation of a Minor for Immoral Purpose and Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime.
The men arraigned include Adam Thomas Altobello, 31, of Traverse City; Duane Michael Straubel, 66, of Traverse City; Joseph Roland Urso, 28, of Lake City; Joshua James Horrigan, 43, of Traverse City; Marvin Josue Guzman, 26, of Traverse City; Daniel Joseph Symons, 22, of Charlevoix; Jose Antonio De La Torre, 28, of Elk Rapids; and Brenton Alan Evans, 37, of Rapid City.
Bensley said Horrigan has an extraditable warrant from Indiana for dangerous drugs and Symons was on bond for criminal sexual conduct in Charlevoix County.
If found guilty, the men face minimum sentences of up to 20 years in prison.
Beulah defense attorney Jesse Williams, who court records show represents two of the men arraigned, said it was his understanding the sting involved law enforcement placing ads on Skip the Games, an explicit adult website.
Bensley declined to state what website or websites were used. Skip the Games states the site is run by “a bunch of open-minded people,” and that it is for consenting adults only.
“It’s worth noting that these are men who were looking for adult women to have consensual sexual encounters with,” Williams said, of his clients. “The bait on the hook turned out to be something else.”
Williams said he believed at least some of the men were initially and repeatedly told by those posing online as possible sex partners they were over 18, and only later did they say they were minors.
“In the cases I’m dealing with, these 20- and 30-something young men have been meeting consensual adult women on this Skip the Games site for some time leading up to this,” Williams said. “They advertised a 19-year-old at a hotel in Traverse City who only later said she was a minor. Are these really dangerous predators we’re getting off the street?”
The website contains a page of public information regarding working with law enforcement, adding that those who run the site do so willingly on complaints of underage use.
“You do not need a subpoena or a court order because, honestly, f— those people who do things like that,” the site states. “We want to help you catch the bad guys.”
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson also spoke at the press conference Friday, which he broadcast on Facebook live, and detailed how his office developed the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) and has since assisted with operations in 42 counties.
Swanson defined sex trafficking as the movement of individuals against their will, or who are underage, for sex trafficking. Those who feel sad, lost or forgotten are particularly vulnerable, he said.
The apps most traffickers use, Swanson said, are Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok.
Bensley said he first heard about GHOST last year, as the team is called, at a conference of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association, and later decided to work with Swanson on a local sting.
Last August, Bensley said he assigned two GTSO officers to observe a GHOST operation in another county, and that TC Safe was three months in the planning.
Assisting in the operation were the Traverse City Police Department, Traverse Narcotics Team, the Kalkaska, Leelanau and Wexford county sheriff offices, the Michigan State Police, Homeland Security and the FBI, Bensley said.
Anyone suspecting they or someone else is a victim of trafficking can call 911, the National Human Trafficking Hotline (877-605-3424) or Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Central Dispatch non-emergency line (231-922-4550).
