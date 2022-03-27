TRAVERSE CITY — The students Kiersten Mead works with have big dreams, and their education plays a major role in being able to accomplish those dreams, she said.
Mead co-supervises Pete’s Place, a voluntary shelter in Traverse City for youth between the ages of 12 and 17 in Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim and Kalkaska counties. She also does case management for the kids staying at Pete’s Place.
A lot of the youth that come through the door at Pete’s Place have been previously suspended or expelled, Mead said.
Youth experiencing homelessness are in crisis mode and are often not getting their basic needs met, so it is unsurprising that they would be acting out and getting punished for it, Mead said. But losing access to school potentially means losing one last bit of structure in their lives, access to counseling and daily meals or some of their only positive relationships, which can take a toll.
“(Education) can be something that helps them not continue a cycle of homelessness,” Mead said
Suspensions or expulsions impact all students negatively, but the impact on students who are experiencing homelessness can be particularly detrimental for a population that already has mounting barriers to accessing education.
Discipline Divide
An analysis from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions research initiative found that, across Michigan, students who have experienced homelessness are consistently disciplined at higher rates than students who have not.
The analysis uses data from the 2017-18 school year, gathered by the Michigan Education Data Center from school districts’ reported numbers on suspensions, both in-school and out-of-school, and expulsions. The analysis also looks at discipline rates for students who are designated as economically disadvantaged, based on the definition from the Michigan Department of Education.
The statewide average discipline rate for all students from the 2017-18 school year was 8 percent, while the statewide average discipline rate for students who have experienced homelessness was more than twice that at 17 percent.
Jennifer Erb-Downward, a senior research associate with Poverty Solutions at University of Michigan who led this analysis, said it’s important for schools to recognize where the behavioral issues are coming from. Data on poverty, homelessness and discipline is important to track, because it helps school districts recognize disparities that can be rectified, Erb-Downward said.{p dir=”ltr”}“Children’s behavior is a form of communication,” Erb-Downward said. “And that underlying issue of what’s going on in that child’s life needs to be addressed.”
Most school districts in the Northwest Education Services ISD have discipline rates that hover around the statewide averages by four percentage points or so. The two highest gaps in rates between all students and students who have experienced homelessness in the ISD are seen at Bellaire Public School and Buckley Community Schools.
At Bellaire, the discipline rate among all students is 7.7 percent, while the discipline rate among students who have ever experienced homelessness is 24.5 percent — more than three times higher. According to MI School Data, about 45 percent of Bellaire students were labeled as economically disadvantaged during that school year.
The numbers are similar at Buckley. The discipline rate for all Buckley students is 7.8 percent while the discipline rate among Buckley students who have ever experienced homelessness is 26.2 percent.
According to MI School Data, just about 50 percent of Buckley’s students were labeled as economically disadvantaged in the 2017-18 school year.
Bellaire and Buckley’s current superintendents, who were not superintendents of their respective school districts in the 2017-18 school year, both said their schools’ discipline policies have changed dramatically in the years since the 2017-18 school year.
In the 2017-18 school year, Buckley had no counselors at school. Now they have two, Superintendent Jessica Harrand said.
Both Harrand and Bellaire Superintendent Mark Brenton said they implemented new disciplinary policies in the past few years that include “restorative justice practices” that involve students making up for their inappropriate behavior by apologizing or cleaning up a mess they’ve made. Staff at Buckley and Bellaire schools focus on addressing students’ social-emotional needs to prevent behaviors that could lead to disciplinary actions, like suspensions, Brenton and Harrand said.
“I am confident in saying that those numbers do not reflect our disciplinary practices in the Bellaire Public Schools at this time,” Brenton said in an email.
“Knowing that (Buckley’s staff) is my best resource, denying kids access to the best resource they have doesn’t make sense,” Harrand said.
One school in the ISD has particularly high discipline rates all-around.
Alba Public School, a one-building, 100-student school district in Antrim county, had the sixth highest discipline rate in the state for students who have experienced homelessness at 38.1 percent. The discipline rate among all Alba students was 22.3 percent, more than three times the state average.
Alba has a generally very transient population, and many students are economically disadvantaged, Superintendent Rich Satterlee said. According to MI Schools Data, 97 of the 124 kids enrolled at Alba in the 2017-18 school year were economically disadvantaged.
Satterlee was not superintendent during the 2017-18 school year, but he is currently the lone administrator at Alba as well as the school’s McKinney-Vento coordinator — the act that provides rights and services to children and youth experiencing homelessness.
Alba’s actual discipline policies have not changed much since the 2017-18 school year, Satterlee said, but he also thinks they are fair — teachers and administrators need to have control to be able to educate, he said. At the end of this school year, Satterlee is retiring, so he’s not looking to make any changes for the rest of his tenure as superintendent.
Satterlee does consider a kids’ homelessness status when determining suspensions or expulsions. He said he uses in-school suspensions much more regularly than out-of-school suspensions, however, most of the time that means placing a student into another classroom as Alba does not have an in-school suspension (ISS) room.
“I think we have to consider what life is like at home for them,” Satterlee said. “Some kids, if I suspend them, I worry about their ability to eat the next day because they won’t be in school, get free breakfast and the free lunch.”
‘In freefall’
For students experiencing homelessness, exclusionary discipline policies present further barriers to their education as well as to the last bit of normalcy in their lives. Some have little or no access to wifi or steady meals outside of school. Some have to complete work at shelters. Others struggle immensely without teacher support.
Abby Jordan, NorthEd McKinney-Vento grant coordinator and homelessness liaison at Traverse City Area Public Schools works with kids who are often unsure where they’ll be sleeping or getting their meals on a day-to-day basis. Living like that presents its own barriers to education, which means homeless students are chronically absent and graduate at lower rates than their peers, Jordan said.
Taking away their access to school buildings can sometimes strip them of the safest place they can be during the day, she said, which doesn’t mean they can be violent or threatening in school, but it’s an important factor to consider in whether or not they should be disciplined harshly.
“Exclusionary practices really don’t do much other than negatively impact kids’ outcomes educationally and in their life,” Jordan said. “So many times our kids count on school so much in their day.”
Tara DeGroot has worked with homeless youth, both in school and out of school, for years in both Alaska and northern Michigan. Previously, she worked for Pete’s Place, and she is now the youth outreach manager/community systems liaison with Goodwill Northern Michigan.
She has seen firsthand how homelessness impacts young people’s behavior and makes them act out more. When youth first become homeless and have lost their support system, they are in “freefall,” she said.
“One of the homeless kids I have dealt with recently … said, ‘I wanna hang out with my friends, I want to do normal kid things,’” DeGroot said. “This person’s 18 and is moving into adulthood, but that’s the big loss of the education or of the schooling … what 18-year-old wouldn’t be distressed by losing everything like that?”
Mead said school may also be the only place where kids are positively interacting with others and exclusionary discipline practices can impact how they view education and whether or not they’re interested in continuing with it.
“A lot of times the students that are experiencing homelessness have a lot of trauma in their past and when they get disciplined in those areas, or suspended or expelled, it’s kind of like another person just giving up on them,” Mead said.
Bringing more to the table
Michelle Williams, the Michigan Department of Education McKinney-Vento state coordinator, said she and her team often take findings from Poverty Solutions into account in the work they do.
With this latest analysis, conversations with regional coordinators and partner agencies are just beginning around how these statistics play out in reality and what can be done.
For a while now, MDE has worked to make sure that homelessness liaisons are involved in disciplinary actions of students to add context to the student’s behavior for school administrators and explain how a suspension or expulsion might impact the student in question.
“The re-engagement in school and connecting with the school staff and sometimes reconnecting with them, those are important aspects of programming that we’re looking at right now,” Williams said.
There are currently three bills in the Michigan legislature — Senate bills 634, 635 and 636 — that would change school discipline policies as well.
These bills include adding homelessness and home life as considerations in whether or not a student should face disciplinary action.
Having an objective, independent party advocate for that student would also be ideal, Jordan said, especially because transient students do not always have parents who have the capacity to offer them support. While McKinney-Vento coordinators are able to do some of that, they still are considered staff, which can complicate those conversations.
Jordan stressed that she understands where the teachers and administrators are coming from. With most discipline cases, there isn’t an easy solution, she said. There are often things that go on at school that people in her position may not be privy to; some kids may be making their peers or teachers feel unsafe or taking up a lot of staff time and resources with their behavior, Jordan said.
There should still be more people at the table when these disciplinary decisions are being made, Jordan said.
McKinney-Vento coordinators can offer important insight into how the disciplinary action will actually affect the student and how their current life and living situation may have contributed to their behavior, especially when that person is singularly dedicated to that role, she said.
Erb-Downward, the researcher, said part of her objective in her work with Poverty Solutions is to help people recognize how poverty impacts all areas of people’s lives.
And education is a big part of that.
“When we’re talking about how (to) support families and make sure that everyone has economic opportunity, we need to be thinking about these underlying structures that may actually be preventing families from economic opportunity and also maybe exacerbating poverty,” Erb-Downward said. “Our structure of school discipline in the state of Michigan is one of those things that we’re not talking about enough in terms of how that impacts families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.