TRAVERSE CITY — “We thought we were coming to Chicago,” Vitaliy Pavlishin said, “but our plane landed in Traverse City.”
He and his wife and two young children were emigrating to the United States in August 1991 in search of religious freedom. “Before the end of the Soviet Union, most Christian churches had to worship underground,” he said.
Arriving in Traverse City, they learned they’d been sponsored by Central United Methodist Church.
“Within a month, they moved us into a mobile home and found me a job at United Technologies,” he said, adding that the whole family studied English as a second language at Central Grade School.
Today, Pavlishin, 60, works at Sara Lee and is also the pastor of the Slavic Evangelical Church in Traverse City and father of four. During the summer of 1991 the first four families from Ukraine arrived in Traverse City. Gradually, with the help of the community, they established a new life, purchased property and built their own houses. They also started bringing and sponsoring more refugee families from Ukraine. Now, there are over 500 Ukrainians in this region, many from other parts of the United States who’ve heard about their community.
“There’s not a Ukrainian grocery store or restaurant yet but we are thinking about opening something,” Pavlishin said. And, he loves Traverse City.
“It’s quiet, small, friendly—and so responsive. We’ve been overwhelmed by support since the war began in Ukraine.” The church has hosted two benefit dinners and bake sales to big crowds—and the donations keep coming.
Meanwhile, he stays in touch with family members in Ukraine.
“My sister and part of her family escaped to Spain,” he said and his wife’s siblings are safe so far in western Ukraine where they are helping others.
Anthony Pavlishin, 27, traveled to Ukraine for the first time in May of 2016 with his parents and brother. “The culture felt familiar because I’ve grown up among Ukrainians,” he said, “but the country isn’t as rich as the U.S.” He stayed in a house where the water was hard. “It’s harsh on clothes, but most people can’t afford a water softener,” he said, “either to purchase or maintain.”
Even in a country of many millions, he said it seems as if everyone knows everyone.
“The connections go back four generations,” he said. “Lineage is very important.” Would he want to move there? He hesitated. “It would be hard to go from a rich country to a poorer country,” he said, acknowledging it’s not just about material things but also access to education and employment. He has a degree in electrical engineering from Michigan Technological University and works at Bay Motor Products in Traverse City.
About the war, he would only say, “There’s so much misinformation on both sides, it’s hard to know what’s really going on.”
Svetlana Dreychan came to the U.S. from Ukraine in 1998 when she was 13 years old. Like the Pavlishins, her family came because of religion.
“After the Soviet Union fell apart, the Pentecostals weren’t persecuted but we were bullied,” she said. “People thought we were some kind of sect.”
Her family started out in Rockford, Illinois, but she said that crime was bad and there was no Ukrainian community. She tried to return to Ukraine at age 19 but it was a “culture shock,” she said. “I was used to the U.S.”
Svetlana met her husband at a church event and he brought her to Traverse City,” she said. “I loved it here, the lakes, the quiet.”
Today, she’s a mother of five and appreciates the supportive Ukrainian community. Her husband and his brother own a trucking company. Her older children have visited Ukraine and want to return when it’s safe. “You can camp on any lake, in the woods, make a fire, pick berries,” she said of Ukraine. “There aren’t so many rules and regulations.”
Asked about the war, she spoke of her grandfather and an aunt and uncle.
“They’re in Lviv, which was recently bombed, but they don’t want to leave. It doesn’t get easier, they say, but they get used to it.”
For a recent benefit dinner at the Slavic church, Svetlana made friendship bracelets and lapel ribbons in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine. “Best offer,” the sign said.
Along with other area organizations, the Slavic Evangelical Church is hoping to sponsor Ukrainian refugees who are escaping the war.
“Since 1991 our church has sponsored over 100 families,” Pastor Pavlishin said, “so as soon as needed laws are passed, we will be bringing people to the area.”
Central United Methodist Church also continues to be involved in these initiatives.
“Our church is home to Justice for Our Neighbors (JFON) which is already working on resettlement questions both for Afghanis in the area on humanitarian parole, and Ukrainians with family in the area who want to come here under the same status,” said Reverend Linda Stephan.
Sandi Mascari-Devitt, refugee resettlement specialist for Bethany Christian Services of Traverse City, said, “Right now, we are waiting to hear from the Office of Refugee Resettlement on Bethany’s role in the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees. We hope to help in any way we can so separated families can be brought back together and families fleeing danger can find safety.”
In 2000, Valentina Sus came to the United States with her family from a small village in Ukraine. She was four years old. “We were Pentecostals,” she said, “and our religion was frowned upon.” They arrived in Rochester, New York, but it was too big so they moved to Traverse City where they had uncles.
Today Valentina has three children and her husband has his own car repair shop. They live in Long Lake and appreciate the good schools. In the Slavic church, the older adults speak Ukrainian, while Valentina speaks both English and Ukrainian. Her children understand Ukrainian, she said, but don’t speak much.
“We’re trying to keep the language.”
“My mother took my sister and me back to our small village in Ukraine when I was 14,” Valentina said. “It’s still very poor; people don’t have cars and they garden for food. There’s no kitchen in the house, no bathroom, and the children often work instead of attending school.”
The village is in the northwest corner of the country so there is less concern about the war but Valentina has an aunt in Kyiv.
Was the Russian invasion a surprise?
“No,” she said. “Russia has been threatening Ukraine for years.”
Even so, her father says, “I want to go back and die in Ukraine.”
Her father-in-law, on the other hand, has traveled back but does not want to live there.
“When my mom took me back, it made me appreciate life here,” she said.
Anthony Pavlishin also thinks he’d like to stay in northern Michigan.
“People in our community say Traverse City reminds them of Ukraine,” he said, “the trees and lakes, the clean air. And the little purple flowers that grow as weeds here, they also grow in Ukraine—and the bees like them so the honey tastes like home.”
