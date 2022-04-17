BELLAIRE — A congressman from Michigan, in December 2020, helped coordinate county officials and out-of-state political operatives who were granted access to examine Dominion voting machines in Antrim County.

Jack Bergman, a third-term Republican congressman representing Michigan’s First District, was not on site for the court-ordered exam, records show, but he exchanged calls with county officials to arrange the arrival time of the Allied Security Operations Group team.

Bergman’s calls are referenced in internal emails the county prosecutor’s office released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Record-Eagle.

Ed Boettcher, a Republican who in 2020 chaired the county’s Board of Commissioners said he had two conversations with Bergman, a one-on-one and a conference call.

“I have no insight as to why,” Boettcher said, of Bergman’s involvement. “I had that question in my mind — ‘You’re not a plaintiff, you’re not an attorney, why are you involved?’ — and I didn’t have any answers.”

A Bergman spokesperson acknowledged in an email to the Record-Eagle, the congressman spoke with Boettcher regarding the Dallas-based team’s arrival, though the spokesperson did not address questions regarding the identity of the person who requested Bergman’s involvement.

“It is important to note – the challenges in Antrim County were court ordered – not political or partisan – but a court ordered exam,” said James Hogge, Bergman’s communications director.

Hogge said Bergman and allies were the first to identify election night issues in the county and the first to reach out to election attorneys, “the Trump team” and locals.

“This issue affected our district greatly, with quite literally thousands and thousands of constituents reaching out asking the Congressman to ensure there were no misdeeds in the election process – including those working on the Antrim County situation,” Hogge said.

An Antrim County Sheriff’s Office report shows an early complaint to local officials was made Nov. 6, 2020, by Bill Bailey, of Central Lake Township.

Records show Bailey told Prosecutor James Rossiter he wanted law enforcement to confiscate election equipment after initial results showed Joe Biden receiving more votes than Donald Trump in the rural, conservative-leaning county. Rossiter said he’d investigate.

County Clerk Sheryl Guy acknowledged a human error originating in her office mistakenly assigned about 2,000 votes to Biden that were actually cast for Trump. Those numbers were initially released in unofficial results posted after the polls closed, but were corrected a short time later. Guy’s staff worked to correct the error, and results showing Trump won the county with 9,748 votes to Biden’s 5,960, were accurate.

Timing of the forensic exam

On Nov. 23, 2020, Bailey filed a lawsuit against the county and on Dec. 4, 2020, a circuit court judge signed an order allowing the forensic exam.

Local officials said they’d set the exam for 2 p.m. the next day and then informed Bailey.

Twenty minutes before the exam was to begin, however, records show Bergman called with a schedule change, catching officials off guard and offering no explanation for why he was assisting with arrangements for an official proceeding in a local lawsuit.

“Frankly, yes, it did surprise me,” said County Administrator Pete Garwood, of the congressman’s involvement.

Garwood said he was in his car, driving to the county building to meet with ASOG’s forensic team for the 2 p.m. appointment, when he learned of the sudden schedule change from attorney, Haider Kazim.

Kazim, a one-time chair of the Grand Traverse County Republican Party, has represented Antrim County in various civil matters since 2015, and did not return calls seeking comment.

Garwood said he initiated at least one follow-up phone call with Bergman and others.

“I organized a conference call with Mr. Kazim, Mr. Boettcher, myself and Congressman Bergman,” Garwood said. “Essentially it was all about rescheduling the time and date the forensic exam would take place.”

Garwood said Bergman introduced himself on the Dec. 5 conference call, told others on the call he was in communication with one of the ASOG team’s representatives, who Garwood said included Colorado-based attorney and Washington, D.C. lobbyist, Katherine Friess.

Hogge said he was unaware of any relationship between the congressman and Friess, adding Bergman’s role in election-related matters was highly appropriate and to suggest otherwise was, “intellectually dishonest and ridiculous politics.”

Internal communications show Garwood exchanged brief text messages with Friess the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, asking for the list of exam participants and directing Friess on which door she and the team should use to enter the county building.

“She was on the whole forensic exam team,” Garwood said, of Friess, who officials previously said had twice visited Antrim County in the days after the 2020 presidential election, arriving with others at the local airport by chartered jet.

The first visit was Nov. 27, 2020, when Guy said Friess and others stated they represented Rudy Giuliani’s legal team and were in Central Lake Township, Star Township and the Village of Mancelona, seeking access to voting data.

Friess again visited Antrim County on Dec. 6, 2020, as part of the forensic exam team, records show.

In recent interviews Guy questioned who financed the team’s work. A sheriff’s office report states Rossiter asked Bailey about this during a Feb. 11, 2021 interview where Bailey’s attorney, Matthew DePerno, was also present.

“Bailey was asked if he had to pay ASOG for their services,” the sheriff’s office report recounting the interview states. “At this point Matthew objected that is a privilege and Bailey asked to speak with his attorney.”

“The question was asked again about the payment for the forensic audit,” the report states. “He was asked if he was out any out-of-pocket for the completion of the audit. Bailey responded no.”

Rossiter said he thought who paid for ASOG’s work was relevant information, but was never able to learn the answer.

“I like to know all the players in an investigation,” Rossiter said. “The more information you can gather, the better informed decision you can make.”

When asked about payment for the travel for the ASOG exam, among other questions, DePerno in an email disparaged the work of a reporter and of the Record-Eagle.

“Imagine if there was one person who had the answers to your questions but instead of asking honest questions at the relevant times, you insisted on writing garbage, biased and fake news articles, alienating the one person who could now answer your questions,” DePerno said.

“Your left-wing statist propaganda journal is a disgrace to the term ‘reporting.’”

Additional details about the forensic team’s travel to Antrim County were published in 2021 on the personal blog of Patrick Byrne, founder of Overstock.com, who has since espoused election conspiracy theories.

“Soon, the talk turned to Michigan, and I was asked would I be able to get the right people there at the appointed hour,” a Jan. 27, 2021, post on Byrne’s blog states.

“Those learnings and those affidavits were fed to a Michigan lawyer who was pursuing an election fraud case in Michigan,” the blog post states. “Days later a judge read it, and found it alarming enough that he gave a court order for a formal exploitation of the Antrim County voting machines.”

Antrim County and the Jan. 6 Committee

Friess’ election-related efforts have come to the attention of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which subpoenaed her phone records and sent Friess a letter in March, asking her to appear for a deposition.

The Committee’s letter references documents previously on file with the committee, as well as previous reporting by Politico and the Record-Eagle.

Friess is fighting the subpoena citing attorney-client privilege, court records show, and did not respond to a request for comment sent to her attorney, Raymond A. Mansolillo, of Boston.

A planning conference is scheduled June 3 in the U.S. District Court of Colorado.

Friess states in an affidavit filed in federal court, she was a staff attorney on the personal legal team of then-President Donald Trump, during the timeframe the phone records subpoena covers.

“I volunteered as an election integrity attorney, observing ballot counting, for the 2020 national elections,” Friess states in a Feb. 21 affidavit. “I then served as a staff attorney on the personal legal team of President Donald J. Trump, from November of 2020 to January of 2021.”

Dominion and the local court order

Antrim county internal emails also show just prior to the Dec. 5, 2020 conference call with Bergman, Garwood discussed with Kazim whether to send notice of the court-ordered forensic exam to Dominion Voting Systems staff or its subcontractor, Election Source.

A Dec. 8, 2020 email from Garwood to commissioners and staff states, after Garwood spoke with Boettcher, Guy and others, the group ultimately decided against contacting the company.

Guy said she does not specifically recall being included in this decision. Dominion issued a statement in response to a reporter’s questions about the newly-released communications.

“It is concerning that the public and Dominion were refused entry to the inspection being carried out by an unaccredited entity, and not allowed to observe the process,” the statement reads. “The fact that investigative reporting has been necessary to uncover the full trail of secrecy around the effort is also disturbing.”

Boettcher and Garwood separately said they have not discussed the completed forensic exam with Bergman, and remain mystified as to the congressman’s relationship with the ASOG team.

“At the time, I was not that disappointed with having them look at our machines,” Boettcher said, of the court order. “If there was something going on there, I was like the rest of the world, I wanted to know.”

“But then when they found no smoking gun and wouldn’t go away, I got very disappointed and disgusted and frustrated,” Boettcher said, adding he believes Antrim County was used by opportunists seeking national attention.

ASOG report goes viral

An ASOG report released several days after the exam has since been repeatedly debunked by election integrity experts — at least one of whom, Chris Krebs, was a Trump appointee who oversaw election security and called the report “factually inaccurate,” saying it contained nothing to support claims of corruption or undependable voting systems.

Dominion officials, in their statement, called the report a deliberate source of lies that damaged the company, harmed local elections officials and diminished the credibility of U.S. elections.

“The reality is that more than 1,000 successful hand count audits and recounts have proven the accuracy and integrity of the 2020 election results, including in Antrim County and throughout the State of Michigan,” the company stated.

Nevertheless, the ASOG report helped anchor a nationwide spread of election-related misinformation and conspiracy theories.

The White House on Dec. 14, 2020 announced that Jeffrey A. Rosen would become acting Attorney General on Dec. 24, the day after William Barr’s resignation took effect. That same day, an aide to then-President Trump emailed a copy of the ASOG report to Rosen, emails posted on a public government website show.

The ASOG report was also referenced in other documents provided to the Jan. 6 Committee, including in a “Strategic Communications Plan” of the “Giuliani Presidential Legal Defense Team” that sought to put pressure on Republican state senators in six states — including Michigan — between Dec. 27, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021.

Hogge confirmed Bergman had read the ASOG report, though Hogge did not respond to questions regarding whether the congressman believed the report’s findings.

Antrim County’s election results

Antrim County’s certified results of the 2020 Presidential election show Bergman handily won the county, with 10,292 votes to 5,235 votes cast for his Democratic opponent, Dana Ferguson.

In Michigan’s First Congressional District, which includes the Upper Peninsula and 16 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula, Bergman garnered 256,581 votes to Ferguson’s 153,328 votes, and secured his seat for a third term with 61.65 percent of the vote, records show.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Bergman objected to Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania, citing what he called in a statement posted on his official congressional website, irregularities, fraud, and failure to follow election laws.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who has promoted QAnon conspiracy theories, objected to Michigan’s electoral votes, citing an “error rate,” and stating she had 70 House members who supported the challenge, though did not name them.

The effort failed when no senator signed on.

Congress certified President Joe Biden’s win Jan. 7, 2021, after proceedings were disrupted by hundreds of Trump’s supporters, who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulting police, terrorizing elected officials and staff and damaging property.

That same day, Bergman was one of 147 U.S. representatives who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s election as president.

“His involvement, including during the electoral certification, was highly appropriate given the limited role a member of Congress can/should have in the process,” Hogge said.

In May of 2021, Bailey’s lawsuit was dismissed by 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, who stayed other pending legal issues.

That July, DePerno appealed the decision, on behalf of his client, to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Shortly thereafter, DePerno announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for state attorney general, and in September was endorsed by Trump.

A three-judge appellate panel heard oral arguments in Bailey v. Antrim County on Tuesday and have not yet issued a ruling.

In the meantime, Boettcher and Garwood estimate the county has so far spent more than $85,000 on legal fees related to the lawsuit. Insurance reimbursement isn’t an option, both said, since Bailey didn’t ask for monetary damages.

Boettcher said he has changed from “proud Republican” to “Republican,” though hasn’t altered his stance on being tight with taxpayer dollars.

“We’ve got an unfunded pension liability of $8 million, we could make a payment towards that,” Boettcher said, of how money for legal fees could have otherwise been used by the county.