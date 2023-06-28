TRAVERSE CITY — A semi-truck filled with beet juice crashed into a large lawn mower, spewing liquid across the roadway and shutting down a section of U.S. 31 for three hours Tuesday afternoon, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash near Heath Drive in Acme Township at 1:40 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a southbound semitrailer-truck, driven by a 64 year-old Interlochen man, had struck a large county-owned mower operated by a 54-year-old Kingsley man, Capt. Chris Clark said.
No one was transported to Munson Medical Center from the scene, according to the initial police report. The Interlochen man sustained minor injuries; the Kingsley man had no recorded injuries, Clark added.
But the mess created by the collision closed the road from 1:40 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. while the truck's load of beet juice and other liquids was cleaned up.
The semi-truck driver was issued a traffic citation by deputies for being unable to stop in an assured cleared distance, Clark said.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
