Watching my boys grow up here on the 45th parallel reminds me of my childhood on the 51st. Like here, Dauphin, Manitoba, is a natural wonderland. Trails, rivers, forests, lakes, vast prairie, and a national park nearby. And thanks to my dad, I was able to explore it fully.
My dad didn’t fish or hunt, but he was 100 percent an outside dad. He canoed, camped, planted trees, and hiked. He took my brothers, sisters, and I on these adventures. Adventures that connected us to our hometown and shaped our love of the outdoors.
I’m trying my best to be that kind of dad here in northern Michigan. A dad that opts outside whenever possible. A dad that connects my boys to all that their hometown has to offer.
Fortunately, I have a crew of dads here in Traverse City that inspire me to live my values. Dads like Patrick Cotant, Heath Day, Keelan McNulty, Tim Werner, Jason Plum and Tim Pulliam.
And dads like my late friend John White.
I met John on a bike ride in the early ‘10s.
He was a farmer who grew some of the best cherries, apples, and peaches I’ve ever tasted. He was a stud on his high school soccer team. He was kind, generous, and patient. He loved to bike, paddle, fish, camp, and hike the many wonders of northern Michigan. And he was an outside dad to Olivia, Murray and Sam.
From mountain biking on the VASA, to camping at Sand Lakes Quiet Area, to hiking Maple Bay to helping the Watershed Center monitor streams, John adventured outside with his kids whenever possible. He helped them connect to nature. He taught them to enjoy and respect the outdoors.
John was a fierce advocate for safety, access, and connection. John was the only dad who consistently showed up for the often boring Safe Routes To School planning meetings. He showed up. He kept showing up. And he fought for what he thought was right.
During those 2017 meetings, just months before he tragically died while kayaking on Skegemog Lake, John pushed hard for a crosswalk at Fair and Eighth Street and a sidewalk on Fair and College Drive. This connection would allow Sam — and future Oak Wood neighborhood kids — to walk and bike safely to Eastern Elementary.
This summer, that crosswalk and sidewalk became a reality. A crosswalk and sidewalk that would not have happened without John’s advocacy.
A crosswalk and sidewalk that, sadly, John wasn’t able to see.
Together with the City, John’s family, and Norte, flowers were planted at Fair and Eighth to acknowledge John’s efforts. I think he’d be proud.
As we prepare to give thanks today, I ask you to say “thank you” to an outside dad in your life. A dad who adventures with his kids. A dad who passes on his love of land and water to the next generation. A dad who shows up for his community. A dad who fights for what’s right.
Thank you, John. I miss you, friend.
