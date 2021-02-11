As it is here, high school basketball is a winter sport in Manitoba — yes, Canadians play hoops (We the North!). My grade 10 coach was Coach Acevedo. Coach Ace was unique. He would often ride his bicycle to practice, which I thought was nuts at the time.
Dark, snowy, and bitterly cold winters on the 51st parallel in the heart of the Canadian prairies aren’t for the faint of heart. “Why do you ride your bike, Coach? You have a car, right?” I once asked.
“Adventure. It makes me feel alive, Ty. If your feet are warm, it isn’t so bad,” Coach Ace replied.
I’ve come to love this attitude. Finding adventure in everyday things, not always having to be comfortable. Like many Michiganders and Manitobans, I’ve learned to embrace every season with smart clothing choices. Coach Ace would appreciate that I listened.
I saw that same attitude one morning here in Traverse City during the winter of 2015. I was dropping my boys off at Eastern Elementary when I noticed a dad sporting an impressive red beard and a huge smile. He was riding a cargo bike loaded with backpacks, lunches, and extra snow gear. In the seat behind him, happily sat his 8–year–old daughter. And, behind her, riding on top of an attached tag–a–long, sat his 6-year-old son merrily dressed in a bright blue one-piece snowsuit. Everyone seemed happy and to be having fun. Everyone was wearing warm boots.
Who was this rad dad?
His name is Jason Plum — or simply Mr. Plum as I call him.
Mr. Plum is a Traverse City native who graduated from Traverse City Central in 1994. After receiving his engineering degree from another cold Michigan town at Michigan Tech and other adventures, he moved back to Traverse City in 2013. Jason is kind, generous, and smart. He also shares my love of bicycles and adventure. We became friends.
Shortly after meeting on that wintry ride to school, Mr. Plum joined Norte’s board of directors. A year later, we traveled to Montreal together to present at the 2017 International Winter Cycling Conference. The title of our presentation, “Kids, Bikes, Schools and Northern Michigan Winters,” highlighted the work in Traverse City to keep people of all ages moving year-round. As you may have noticed, the numbers of people walking, running, and biking in the winter have climbed since the early aughts.
In Montreal, we met people from across the northern hemisphere. People from Oulu, Finland, and Moscow, Russia, and Calgary, Alberta, and Bergen, Norway. People with a shared common purpose of supporting greater access, connections, and health no matter the climate — people like Mr. Plum.
Norte joins our friends from the International Winter Cycling Conference and elsewhere every year, inviting everyone to give winter riding a try.
Tomorrow, Feb. 12, is International Winter Bike To Work Day, and Traverse City is again playing along. This year’s Bike to Work Day is a bit different — the pandemic and all — but I hope you’ll commit to getting out for a quick loop just the same. You can sign up and put northern Michigan on the map at winterbiketowork.org.
Riding in the winter doesn’t require much. You don’t need a $3,000 fat bike. In fact, any old mountain bike will do. You do need a positive attitude and a spirit of adventure. Some warm boots help, too.
If you happen to see someone riding tomorrow, give a ding and a wave. Who knows, they may become one of your best friends.
