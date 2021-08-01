KALKASKA — There are 150 years of things to love about Kalkaska — and the community plans to show this off during its sesquicentennial celebration Aug. 4–7.
The trout perched from a pedestal in the heart of downtown notes the county’s treasured wealth of natural resources, which includes 275 miles of streams and rivers, including blue-ribbon trout waters, but the 150-year history event will also spotlight its contributions in logging, agriculture, the military and the gas and oil industry.
“We want people to take away the sense of community and pride,” said JoAnn DeGraaf, event chairwoman.
More than 50 volunteers and months of planning create the four-day milestone event coinciding with the annual Agriculture Fair at Kalkaska County Fairgrounds.
Celebration highlights include a history tent located on the lawn of the Kaliseum. The venue chronicles the lives of local families through the contribution and display of personal artifacts.
“These artifacts show how connected the community is,” said display organizer Anne Sheffer. “We have a strong history of pulling together and a sense of how important our history is.”
Five generations of Sheffer’s Kalkaska family are represented by blacksmith tools, china and furniture. The secure tent will accept artifacts from families and businesses between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Kalkaska Commission on Aging hosts a free ice cream social from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. Local and state dignitaries will be present. State Senator Curt Vanderwall will read a tribute.
Also on Aug. 7, Kalkaska Area Transit provides transportation for guided tours showcasing Kalkaska Village landmarks. Tours narrated by David Wolfe depart at 1 and 2 p.m. from the Kalkaska Senior Center/Commission on Aging.
“I’m trying to take people back to the 1900s, explaining who lived here and what their lives were like,” Wolfe said.
Tours feature pioneer homes, churches and the downtown district which suffered devastating fires in 1908 and 1910.
“I’m focused on local people who carved the county out of trees and nothing,” Wolfe said.
Register for tours at 231-258-5030.
The Kalkaska Historical Society opens doors to the Kalkaska County Museum Saturday beginning at noon. The six-room museum is located within the community’s original train depot dating to 1911.
The Kalkaska County Department of Veterans Affairs salutes local military heroes and answers questions from an information tent at the County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. t to 3 p.m. Aug. 6.
The area was home to two Civil War Medal of Honor recipients, according to the museum. Artillerist Charles H. De Puy, Army first sergeant, fought in the Battle of the Crater, Petersburg, Virginia in 1864. Charles M. Thatcher, Army private, also fought in the Battle of Crater. Refusing to surrender, he returned enemy fire until captured.
“It’s unique for a small town like Kalkaska to be the home of two Medal of Honor recipients,” Wolfe said. “Both are buried in the small Evergreen Cemetery.”
Kalkaska County Veterans may register at the Veterans Affairs tent for complimentary admission to the fair’s Friday night rodeo and Saturday’s Motors and Mayhem.
Visit facebook.com/KalkaskaCountysBirthday for more Sesquicentennial information and event updates. For questions or to loan an item for the event, email KalkaskaCountys150@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.