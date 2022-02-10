Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Scattered snow showers with snow becoming steadier and heavier late. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers with snow becoming steadier and heavier late. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.