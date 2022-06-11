TRAVERSE CITY — Two Democrats are vying for the District 2 seat on the Grand Traverse County Commission in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Lauren Flynn of Garfield Township and Melissa Hogan of Traverse City are both relative newcomers to county politics. Neither has held office, though Hogan ran against Commissioner Brad Jewett for his District 3 seat in 2020 and the Traverse City Area Public School board in 2018.
Redistricting added three new districts to the board and changed their boundaries, putting Hogan in the new District 2 that has no incumbent.
The winner in the August primary will face Republican Ellen Koenig in the November election.
In 2020 nearly 63 percent of those who voted in Grand Traverse County did so by mail. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was in full swing, the Michigan Secretary of State’s office sent ballot applications to every registered voter in the state.
Michigan has had no-reason absentee voting since 2018. Applications for absentee ballots were sent out this week to those who previously voted absentee or requested to receive an application every year. By state law the ballots themselves have to be mailed out 45 days before the election, or by June 18.
Chief Deputy Clerk Sam Gedman said he does not expect as many people to vote absentee in the upcoming election.
Flynn said she was raised believing that it’s very important to serve your community to the best of your ability, although it was “massive chaos” on the Board of Commissioners that led to her decision to run for office.
“It’s time for a changing of the guard,” Flynn said.
Hogan said she decided to run again because many issues in the county are bordering on becoming crises and the board needs people who are willing to work together. She believes board members must be invested in the community, that it’s their job to represent people, not push their own agendas. Some commissioners have promoted national and state level issues rather than focusing on local problems, she said.
“The county commission at its core is ensuring the health and safety of people who live in the community,” Hogan said.
Many people also reached out asking her to run — friends, neighbors and members of the Grand Traverse Democratic Party, she said.
If elected, Flynn’s top priorities for the county are affordable housing, day care and mental health services, all of which she believes are already crises.
The county board recently voted to end its relationship with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, a move that would dissolve the six-county authority. The process has not officially been set in motion, but once it is the county will have one year to form its own authority.
Flynn said that as a board member she will make sure the transition is as seamless as possible. If the county opts to remain with Northern Lakes, Flynn said she will work with the agency to improve services to county residents.
Flynn believes some of the $18.2 million American Rescue Plan Act money the county received should be used to build a new senior center to replace the current aging center.
“That’s the No. 1 thing I hear when I’m knocking doors is that people want that to be a top priority,” she said.
Hogan said her prime concern is also building a senior center.
“There have been so many attempts to make that happen and the county commission wouldn’t even put it to a vote,” Hogan said.
Affordable housing and mental health are also at the top of her list. The two are intertwined, she said, because not being able to find or afford a place to live causes stress that leads to mental health problems. Lastly, the county needs to invest in well and sewer infrastructure.
Hogan would like to see the county ARPA funds spent on affordable housing.
Flynn said the current hyper-partisan environment being seen at all levels of politics makes her sad and frustrated. She remembers days past of being able to have conversations with family and friends about political issues — something that today is extremely difficult, if not impossible.
“I really don’t want my two daughters to grow up in a political climate like this,” she said, vowing to work across the aisle to get things done if elected.
Hogan said her willingness to work with all board members — not just those that are Democrats — is one of the reasons she would be an asset to the board.
“I’m not driven by partisan politics, I’m driven by solutions,” Hogan said.
Both Flynn and Hogan believe that Pres. Joe Biden was duly elected in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.