From Staff Reports
ELBERTA — Two family members are dead and two more hospitalized after a shooting in Elberta, according to Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers.
A mother and adult son were dead when sheriff’s deputies arrived to their home shortly after 6 p.m., he said.
Dispatchers got a hang-up call at around 6 p.m., and the dispatcher who answered heard labored breathing and what sounded like a call for help, Hubers said.
A sheriff’s deputy found one of the deceased family in the doorway, and he and another deputy found three more people inside, all of whom had been shot, Hubers said.
The father and second adult son were transported to Munson Medical Center, one by helicopter and the other by ambulance, Hubers said. Both were in “very critical” condition and unable to speak.
Two handguns were found inside, and both had been fired, he said.
“We don’t believe there are any suspects at large, all of the gunshots occurred within the residents from people within the residence,” he said.
A dispatch Benzie County Central Dispatch said the incident was contained and there was no threat to the community as of 7:45 p.m.
It’s unknown at this time who shot whom or why, Hubers said.
Deputies had very little contact with the family in the past, and the nearest neighbors, who live about one-quarter mile away, told investigators they were unaware anything happened until they saw patrol car lights, Hubers said.
Law enforcement is still looking into the incident, Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said.
Investigators on-scene have requested a Michigan State Police crime lab unit, according to MSP spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Hubers said he expected to release more information at some point Saturday.
