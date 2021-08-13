DARRAGH — Authorities said a head-on collision left two dead in rural Kalkaska County this week.
Sheriff Pat Whiteford confirmed a two-vehicle fatal crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday on County Road 571 south of Myers Road in Excelsior Township. The drivers of both pickup trucks in the crash died at the scene, officials said.
Marshall Thane Brady, 28, of Kalkaska, was driving south on the highway, while Neil Reid Simmons, 57, was driving north. Kelly Jean Simmons, 51, was a passenger in the northbound pickup, and is the sole survivor of the wreck, reports show.
First responders from Kalkaska, Coldsprings, Excelsior and Frederic townships' emergency medical and fire departments, plus Michigan State Police, sheriff's deputies and more, responded to the mid-afternoon wreck in eastern Kalkaska County.
Officials said emergency medical responders from Frederic Township in Crawford County took Kelly Simmons to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Munson officials reported Kelly Simmons remained hospitalized in fair condition on Friday afternoon.
Whiteford said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but speed was expected to be a factor in the severity of the collision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.