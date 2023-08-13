TRAVERSE CITY – Both Milliken Drive and the 1600 block of Beadle Street, between Hamilton and Davis streets, will be closed Monday for work projects, the city’s engineering department announced Friday.
The work on Milliken Drive will start at 8 a.m. and is expected to be completed and the road opened by Tuesday, although temporary lane shifts may occur after Tuesday for paving.
Meanwhile, the Beadle Street project is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.
These projects are weather-dependent, so modifications in these plans may be necessary, a news release from the city noted.
If possible, use alternate routes to avoid these areas to reduce congestion, delay, and promote worker safety, the release advised.
City Public Services Assistant John McWethy at (231) 922-4467 is the contact for any questions, comments or concerns about these projects or the schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.