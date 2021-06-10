ROSCOMMON — Federal weather forecasters reported a tornado briefly touched down near Roscommon village during this week's thunderstorms that trekked across the region.
The National Weather Service reported the tornado was spotted just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the north-central part of Roscommon County, where estimated peak wind speeds were 65 mph. An eyewitness reported seeing a counter-clockwise spinning tornado with debris, records show.
The tornado traveled about 1 mile on a 25-yard-wide path southwest of Roscommon village and caused damage to trees and large tree limbs, records show.
The event was rated as an EF0 tornado — the weakest category of tornado with measured winds between 65 and 85 mph — and on the lowest end of the classification, at that.
The most violent tornadoes are classified as EF5 and produce winds in excess of 200 mph, according to the NWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.