TRAVERSE CITY — Twin Lakes Park is now owned by Long Lake Township, with the transfer of operations of the park from Grand Traverse County to take place over the next 60 to 90 days.
In a move that has been controversial, the county board voted in March 2022 to approve the transfer, along with $31,006 for four years, or a total of $124,026. Some have said the township will not be able to afford the upkeep of the park, which needs new roofs on all its buildings — a lodge, dormitory, cabins, garages and storage buildings — and other repairs and upgrades.
Ron Lemcool, township supervisor, said the township will continue to operate it as a park and has ideas for improvements, such as expanding its trail system, creating a sledding run and adding rustic camping facilities.
“Our goal is to make it a great place,” Lemcool said.
The county also has struggled to maintain Twin Lakes and make improvements. The goal is for the park to bring in enough rental income from Gilbert Lodge, the dormitories and two cabins to make the park self-sufficient.
The park brought in about $55,000 in revenue in 2021, as previously reported, coming up about $8,000 short. There also is the cost of a caretaker, who is paid $45,000 per year, including benefits.
County Administrator Nate Alger said the transition will be seamless for park visitors and for those who have reserved areas of the park for upcoming events.
“Our priority is to make sure that everyone who has rented Twin Lakes Park for their event has a successful event,” Alger said. “Both the county and the township are committed to honoring prior reservations. Our mutual visitors can feel confident that their events will continue without interruption.”
Leases for programs such as Youthworks through Child & Family Services, which has a three-year contract to lease about half of the dormitory, as well as leases on a media tower at the park, are included in the transfer. The tower will bring in $900,000 over the next 70 years, which comes to about $12,900 per year.
The park also receives rental income from Gilbert Lodge and from two cabins. All fixtures and equipment are included in the transfer.
The 175-acre park was established 81 years ago through a donation of about half of the land by former Grand Traverse County Circuit Court Judge Parm Gilbert in the 1940s under the condition that it be used as a park.
The idea of giving ownership of the park to the township has been bandied about for several years, but never happened.
Lemcool said several of Parm’s descendants approve of local control of the park and many residents also supported the idea. He said there have been people at township meetings and, later, at a county meeting who voiced their objections.
The transfer was brought to a county Parks and Recreation meeting, where it was turned down by that board. County Commissioner Penny Morris, along with commissioners Darryl V. Nelson and Brad Jewett, then took the matter to the county board, which approved it on a party-line vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.