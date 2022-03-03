TRAVERSE CITY — As Grand Traverse County officials discuss potentially transferring the ownership of Twin Lakes Park to Long Lake Township, some neighbors whose land abuts the county property are hesitant to support the move.
In November, Long Lake Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool proposed to the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission that Long Lake take over ownership of Twin Lakes Park. The parks and recreation commission turned down the proposal in December, but the issue was brought to Grand Traverse County Commissioners, who requested county administration continue discussions and negotiations with Lemcool about the transfer.
According to county documents, part of the land that makes up the county’s share of Twin Lakes park — about 75 acres — was donated by former Grand Traverse County Circuit Court Judge Parm Gilbert in the 1940s under the condition that it be used “as a County park, to be owned, improved, and used as such and for recreation purposes.”
About 40 acres of the parklands were donated by Wilbert and Beulah Lautner under the condition that it be dedicated to the county’s 4-H Club Leader’s Association and used as a nature study and recreation area in the ‘60s.
In 2014, Alisa Korn, who was then a county commissioner, was looking to sell Twin Lakes Park to become a rehabilitation facility. Robert A. Cooney, the then-Grand Traverse County prosecuting attorney, and Chris Forsyth, the then-county deputy civil counsel, penned a legal memo that concluded that changing Twin Lakes from a county park to a different use may not be done without releases from interested parties, including adjoining property owners and the heirs or successors of Gilbert and the Lautners.
Heidi Cartwright Thompson, great-granddaughter Gilbert, spoke at the December county parks and recreation commission meeting in favor of Long Lake’s proposal and said her other family members were in favor of the proposal as well.
However, some neighbors of the park are not as ready to support the transfer of ownership.
Chazz McCall, who owns a significant amount of land surrounding the southwest side of North Twin Lake, sent a handwritten letter to the Parks and Recreation Acting Director Ryan Walsh, which was read aloud and discussed at the county Parks and Recreation commission’s Jan. 13 meeting. In the letter, McCall wrote that he would not support the transfer of ownership.
In an interview, McCall said his biggest concern is that he wants the natural features of the land to be preserved. Long Lake Township’s proposal does not indicate a prioritization of the preservation of the land, he said.
“We can best honor the people who donated this land by preserving this land for future generations,” McCall said.
Mike Donofrio, who owns two acres on the northwest side of North Twin Lake said he is also hesitant to support the transfer of ownership, in large part because he wants the area to maintain its “rustic beauty,” he said.
Long Lake parks are more developed — with additions such as fertilized grass and extra signage — in a way that Donofrio does not want to see at Twin Lakes, he said. In the proposal Lemcool made to the parks and recreation commission and to the county commissioners, he mentioned adding a parking lot with shelters and port-a-potties to the Twin Lakes trailhead, which Donofrio said he would be opposed to.
Donofrio said he would be “an open and willing partner” to whichever government entity ends up with ownership over the park.
“I just hope it’s always with an eye towards the preservation of nature,” Donofrio said. He added that, coming from New Jersey, he knows what nature looks like when it is not taken care of.
Long Lake Township does strive to maintain the natural beauty of their parks, Lemcool said in an interview.
“We have a lot of parks with natural features, and we try to make sure that we maintain that,” Lemcool said. “I think that you would find our residents and the people that visit our parks from other areas would say that we do a pretty good job at that.”
In his proposal to the county, Lemcool said the township is interested in improving accessibility to the park for the surrounding community, continuing maintenance of the park grounds, improving the park’s buildings and implementing more ways for people to experience the parks, such as installing a fishing pier to North Twin Lake and a track for mountain biking.
Since his initial proposal in November, Lemcool said not much has happened.
At Wednesday’s county commission meeting, Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger reported that he had been discussing Long Lake’s proposal with Lemcool.
“We have discussed the terms and conditions of Long Lake’s proposed agreement and it is fair to say we are not in concurrence administratively,” Alger said. “That said, we agreed to continue reviewing the request and to work together in the process.”
Long Lake Township is in the process of hiring a neutral party to inspect the facilities at the park and the county administration is reviewing the county’s property disposal policy, which would require “much due diligence” prior to the transfer of the park, Alger said.
