TRAVERSE CITY — Parks and Recreation Commissioners asked for more structure from Youthwork’s proposal to change its current lease at Twin Lakes Park.
Youthwork is a program run by Child and Family Services that leased out half of the dormitory building at Grand Traverse County-owned Twin Lakes since spring 2021.The program’s Director Bill Watson asked to extend their lease at Twin Lakes and give YouthWork full control of the entire dormitory building at a County Parks and Recreation Department meeting on Tuesday.
After Watson presented his proposal, commissioners asked him to add more structure to his proposal by creating a timeline for his proposed repairs and prioritize certain changes to the lease. They also expressed an interest in picking the issue back up after hearing from Long Lake Township, which proposed to take over ownership of Twin Lakes Park at a Nov. 2 meeting of the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Business Development Team.
Long Lake Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool wants to upgrade the facilities at Twin Lakes park, maintaining it as a park space for the community and “honoring the Park’s history and the vision of those that were instrumental to its creation,” he wrote in a letter to the former county parks and recreation director Kristine Erickson.
On Dec. 16, the full Parks and Recreation board of commissioners will hear from Long Lake Township about Lemcool’s proposal.
Watson said he is willing to work with either the township or the county, but the township’s proposal was a surprise that left him wondering about the security of YouthWork’s lease at Twin Lakes. Lemcool’s proposal was a surprise to the commissioners as well.
“Everyone was totally shocked,” said Commissioner Rodetta Harrand.
Watson presented a slideshow that showed some of his proposed repairs to Twin Lakes Park. YouthWork hires young people — many of which are at-risk youth — through AmeriCorps and equips them with skills for future careers in construction and conservation. Young people serving with YouthWork restore and build trails, plant trees and maintain public spaces across northern Michigan, all the while learning how to work in those fields.
Among the many changes they are hoping to make are repainting, installing solar panels, fixing bathrooms, redeveloping showers, installing in a commercial kitchen, updating light fixtures, installing air conditioning and improving the other outbuildings on the campus.
Also, with full control of the dormitory building, Watson said they would be able to house some of their AmeriCorps volunteers as well as others in the area, because they earn “poverty wages” and often come from poverty themselves. The county currently rents out half of the dormitory building, but Watson expressed interest in making up for that by either paying rent or facilitating rentals for the county.
The proposed repairs, much like the other repairs YouthWork has done at Twin Lakes Park, would be almost entirely paid for by YouthWork and completed by YouthWork’s construction teams, Watson said.
“We have a really good deal — in my opinion — with the county right now,” Watson said.
But to pay for those repairs, they need more donors and some money from the county. Watson said YouthWork is having success in engaging donors who are interested in the work they’re doing, but it’s harder to engage with more donors and do more work without a longer-term lease, he said.
“Our labor becomes part of this bargain,” Watson said.
Team member Pete Albers said Watson’s ideas were “good” and he liked YouthWork’s support of young people, but he said it is unlikely the county would have the funds set aside to aid in Watson’s proposed repairs.
In Lemcool’s letter to Erickson about his proposal for Long Lake to take over ownership of the park, among other things, he requested $50,000 from the county per year for four years toward the continued maintenance of Twin Lakes. Watson said YouthWork would be asking for less than that from the county and that most of the funding of his projects would come from grants and donors.
Commissioner Alisa Korn and team Chairman Rod Kivell expressed interest in seeing a clearer “path” for Watson’s goals, including establishing a list of priorities, a timeline for his proposal and focusing on the lease extension rather than the housing aspect of his proposal.
Watson said he already began such planning.
The commissioners also said that the decision would be hard to make with the Long Lake proposal still in limbo.
“Let’s see what happens next week,” Korn said.
