Classical IPR recently ran a listener survey. For three weeks, we asked our listeners to rate our programs and provide written feedback.
I’ve posted a detailed summary of the survey results at classicalipr.org, but I wanted to use this month’s column to address one kind of question that came up frequently in the survey responses.
A number of respondents asked, “Why did you cancel this show?” People also asked if we can add a specific syndicated show or a particular kind or genre of show to our schedule.
In particular, people asked about “Pipedreams” (a program dedicated to organ music), the “Thistle and Shamrock” (Celtic and Irish music), and jazz programs.
Although there’s not a precise formula to determining what syndicated shows we broadcast on Classical IPR, we do generally use three guiding principles: appeal, cost and consistency.
First, appeal: How broadly will this program appeal to our listeners? Even if people don’t make it a point to tune in for that specific show, we also want to make sure that people don’t turn off their radios when that program comes on.
This can get tricky with the more specialized programs. Syndicated programs such as the New York Philharmonic are almost universally appealing (only 1 percent of survey respondents disliked this program), but those shows with more specialized focuses on jazz or new music are far more disliked.
Second, cost. Most syndicated programs, including “Performance Today” and “Exploring Music with Bill McLaughlin,” all have quarterly or annual fees. Some programs cost a couple of hundred dollars a year, while others are more than $10,000 annually.
It probably won’t surprise anyone who is familiar with basic economics that the most popular programs and the programs with the highest production values are also the most expensive to syndicate.
Finally, consistency. Does the program fit with our current lineup in terms of style and purpose? Do our syndicated programs flow logically into each other? Is the music heard in the syndicated programs music that would be heard at other times of the day or week?
An example here is the decision to remove the “Thistle and Shamrock” from the Saturday night lineup earlier this year. “After Live from Here” (the successor to “A Prairie Home Companion”) was canceled in 2020, “Thistle” became the only syndicated show we carried that was exclusively dedicated to folk music. It was also one of the more expensive shows that we carried. We know that “Thistle” has some passionate devotees, but ultimately we decided to cancel it.
Programming isn’t an exact science, of course. For example, the Saturday afternoon live broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera are free for IPR to broadcast. Opera is consistent with our current programming. But our recent survey showed that the Met Opera broadcasts are the single least popular program that we broadcast.
We’re always trying to make sure we’re airing programs that our listeners enjoy and that are the best use of our resources. I’d love to hear what you think. Email me at amanda.sewell@interlochen.org with your thoughts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.