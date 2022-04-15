The week that Russia invaded Ukraine, many of us in the classical music programming community discussed how we would respond in our respective realms.
One orchestra was considering canceling an upcoming performance of Mussorgsky’s piece Pictures at an Exhibition because it ends with a movement called “The Great Gate at Kiev.”
The Metropolitan Opera suspended its relationship with star soprano and outspoken Vladimir Putin sympathizer Anna Netrebko.
And what about classical radio broadcasters? What should our response to the war in Ukraine be?
I participate in an online community of classical radio hosts and programmers around the United States. Our group members were having a robust discussion about how our stations planned to respond, if at all.
Some of my fellow classical radio programmers said they were putting recordings by Netrebko and other Putin-aligned people like conductor Valery Gergiev on hold for the time being.
Others noted that they were trying to program more music by Ukrainian composers and musicians into their broadcast rotations.
And then one person, a music director at a classical station in another state, wrote, “We pretend that playing pretty music on the radio has community impact, but in reality most stations have reduced their ‘service’ to aural wallpaper designed to keep people from tuning out during the next fundraising drive.”
This comment brought me to a screeching halt.
I was insulted on behalf of this person’s radio audience.
Yes, classical music is beautiful. And sometimes it’s fine in the background. I frequently hear from listeners that they listen to Classical IPR when the news gets too depressing and too overwhelming. I’m glad we can be a port in the storm.
Look, sometimes I like to lose myself in a Beethoven symphony and focus only on the music and not think about anything else happening in the world.
But to assume that people only listen to classical radio because it’s “aural wallpaper” and nothing more?
That makes me sad for the person who made this comment, to know that he thinks so little of his own radio station and of his listeners.
In the time I’ve been writing this column, we’ve had some vigorous debates about what music belongs on Classical IPR and why.
Do we air Stephen Foster’s music if it was composed for blackface minstrel shows? Do we air performances featuring musicians who have committed sexual assault? And what about recordings featuring Anna Netrebko, who said she wished she could be Vladimir Putin’s lover?
I’ve gotten impassioned messages from listeners on all sides of these and many other issues, and it’s clear to me that they feel strongly not only about the issue at hand but also about how it affects how they hear the music.
No matter where you fall in these discussions, what side you’re on, it’s not the side of classical music being something that’s happening in the background, now is it it?
Aural wallpaper? Not for Classical IPR’s listeners.
