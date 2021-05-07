When I was in college, I attended a performance of Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La bohème” in New York.
At the end of the production, I was on my feet, weeping and applauding. As I looked down the row at my traveling companions, most of them were asleep.
Those who managed to stay awake were unimpressed with what they’d just witnessed.
“But they sing EVERYTHING,” one person said. “And, it’s in Italian — how am I supposed to know what they’re saying?”
This experience captures in a nutshell the complicated issues around opera. A few people adore it, and the rest are either bored or completely turned off by it.
Nowhere do I see or hear the word “hate” in feedback from IPR listeners than I do in response to opera. As one person wrote to me recently, “I have not, nor think I ever will, appreciate opera. Yikes, all the screeching.”
Although far fewer in number, other listeners are passionately committed to opera. One person wrote that if IPR removed opera broadcasts from our lineup, we would “kill off opera as an art form.”
What is a radio programmer to do when we have the option of airing a complete opera from the Metropolitan Opera every week?
The Metropolitan Opera is the largest classical music organization in North America and has touched thousands, if not millions, of people.
Saturday afternoon Met Opera radio broadcasts are a tradition going back to the 1920s.
But hearing an opera on the radio isn’t the same as seeing it in person. There are no English supertitles on the radio, and we can’t see the costumes, the sets, and the acting.
Full-length on-demand videos of complete opera productions (with English subtitles) abound for free on YouTube and in subscription services like NAXOS and medici.tv.
Plus, the Metropolitan Opera as an institution is not without its serious problems.
In 2018, the Met removed its Music Director Emeritus James Levine after a number of men made credible allegations of sexual abuse that had gone on for decades.
Since its founding in 1883, the Met has staged only two operas composed by women and has yet to stage an opera by an African American composer.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met did not pay its musicians for a year. When it finally did agree to pandemic pay in March of this year, it was the last major music ensemble in the United States to do so.
Which brings us back to the initial question about whether IPR should air a complete opera from the Met every week.
Do we keep a program on the air produced by a problematic institution whose content makes the majority of listeners change the dial?
Or do we remove it, disrupting a nearly century-old tradition of radio broadcasts, and one of the few remaining ways people without internet access can hear an entire opera for free?
Tell us what you think at amanda.sewell@interlochen.org.
