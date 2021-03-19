‘Just focus on the music and stay out of the politics.”
I’m never quite sure how to respond to this kind of comment from listeners because music is almost always political. Composers respond to the events of their lives, and those events are all shaped by politics. I’m not sure I could find a composer who operated completely free of any kind of political influence.
In fact, some politicians and royals were composers themselves. King Henry VIII of England, Prince Carlo Gesualdo of Venosa, and King Frederick the Great of Prussia all composed music. They probably weren’t the greatest composers of their day, but because they were royalty, their music was likely published and performed a lot more frequently than the music of non-royal composers. (To quote Mel Brooks, “It’s good to be the king!”)
Other composers were employed by royal families and politicians and had to write music according to their employers’ wants. In the late 18th century, Franz Joseph Haydn was the court composer for Prince Nicholas Esterhazy. The prince played the baryton, a curious instrument with two sets of strings, almost like a hybrid violin-guitar. Haydn wrote more than 100 pieces for the baryton, but I have a sneaking suspicion that he might not have composed quite so many works for the instrument if his boss didn’t play it.
Sometimes composers write music that is specifically tied to current or historical events. Composed in 2016, Joel Thompson’s “The Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” is a choral piece that sets to music the final words of seven unarmed African Americans who were killed by police. It’s a powerful piece that shines a spotlight on terrible tragedy.
Thompson’s piece is a contemporary example, but composers have been connecting their music to politically charged historical events for years. Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture celebrates the Russians’ defeat of Napoleon. Beethoven’s “Wellington’s Victory” commemorates the Duke of Wellington’s victory at the Battle of Vittoria. To raise spirits during World War II, the Cincinnati Symphony asked American composers to write fanfares for their concerts; Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” was composed in response to this request.
In the 21st century, it’s hard to imagine an American patriotic event that does not include Copland’s music. In the McCarthy era, though, Copland was accused of being a communist sympathizer. His “Lincoln Portrait” had been scheduled for the 1953 inaugural concert of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, but it was removed out of concern for Copland’s personal politics. “The inaugural concert of President-elect Eisenhower is no place for Copland’s music,” said a member of the House of Representatives at the time. Copland would even be called to testify and defend himself before the House Un-American Affairs Committee.
In response to the suggestion that Classical IPR should stick with music and stay out of politics, I’d say that’s impossible. Music is conceived in an environment affected by politics, so if we know anything about the history and context of the music we broadcast, we can’t help but “be political.”
