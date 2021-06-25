In my most recent column, I presented some of the complications surrounding Classical IPR’s broadcasts of full-length productions from the Metropolitan Opera on the radio.
I seem to have incited a bit of a panic among opera lovers in the region. The Metropolitan Opera’s radio broadcast season ended earlier this month, but it will return in December on Classical IPR.
My goal in the recent column was to highlight a number of the complexities that accompany not only opera as a genre but also the Metropolitan Opera as an institution.
I received so many impassioned responses on all sides of the issue that I decided to share some of them in this column, both to address those concerns directly and to demonstrate just how complicated this issue is.
“I do not like listening to the opera, but I’ll bet there are some big IPR donors who love the broadcasts.”
“Are the opera lovers donating large sums to the radio station?”
Allow me to clarify two points with regards to donations and programming.
One, the Met Opera broadcasts are free for us to air on IPR. Their radio broadcast season is underwritten by their own donors. We can air it without worrying about the cost.
Two, no individual donor of any size determines any of the programming on IPR. Period.
“I turn off IPR every Saturday after Music by Request and turn on CDs.”
“Haven’t you looked at listenership statistics?”
There are two pieces of evidence that suggest the opera isn’t popular with our listeners. First, IPR’s ratings plummet on Saturday afternoons during the Met Opera season. Second, in our most recent listener surveys, listeners rank the opera as their least favorite program, with Music by Request and Repose being the most favorite programs.
Many listeners also said it is important for IPR to continue airing the Met Opera because the State Theater in Traverse City is no longer showing the live HD simulcasts. Others said that while the radio broadcasts are nice to have, they simply can’t compare to the onscreen spectacle of the simulcasts.
Finally, here two opposing opinions from listeners about the Met as an institution, without regard to the music:
“It sounds like you have already made your decision to cease these long-loved broadcasts and cite the Met’s bad behavior with James Levine and the lack of pandemic pay for the Met orchestra (evidently they weren’t clever enough to apply for PPP funds to pay the orchestra as so many other non-profits did.)”
“Many of the Met’s apologists have used tradition as a defense against unacceptable and discriminatory practices. I would not invite an individual with the lack of ethics the Met has demonstrated into my home in person.”
Worry not, opera lovers. The Metropolitan Opera will return to Classical IPR in December when the new radio broadcast season starts. For those of you who dislike opera, may I recommend some of IPR’s curated Spotify playlists for your Saturday afternoon listening?
Please share your feedback about the Met or any other Classical IPR programming with me at amanda.sewell@interlochen.org
