Classical IPR broadcast more than 20 live performances during this summer’s Interlochen Arts Camp season.
We were so excited to be live again. During the past year, there simply weren’t any performances happening that we could broadcast live. Plus, the Interlochen camp performances were closed to the public, so hearing them on IPR was a way that people could still experience these student and faculty concerts.
Despite this barrage of live broadcasts over the last several weeks, I’ve heard minimal feedback — positive or negative — from listeners.
Which leads me to a question I’ve been thinking about: what is the value of a live concert broadcast to the Classical IPR audience in 2021?
In a world that consumes highly edited TikTok videos alongside live feeds on Instagram and Facebook, does liveness matter?
Live radio broadcasts from Interlochen go back to the earliest days of the National Music Camp. CBS and NBC broadcast live from camp in the 1930s. Joe Maddy, Interlochen’s founder, was deeply invested in radio as a medium for education and promotion. Interlochen Public Radio was founded almost a decade BEFORE National Public Radio.
But the media landscape in 2021 is very different than it was in Dr. Maddy’s day. Now, I can zip between my social media accounts, watching and hearing music performances from all over the world. I can stream a production from the Metropolitan Opera’s website and then switch over to see what the duo TwoSet Violin is up to on Instagram.
At Interlochen, we have outstanding recording engineers and can record and re-broadcast concerts quite easily. Does it matter if a radio listener is hearing a live performance as it happens or if they’re listening to a performance from earlier in the week or the month?
Interlochen Center for the Arts also presents professional webcasts of many student performances throughout the year. Does that mean that live radio broadcasts are now redundant except for those without internet access?
When you’re live, there’s no room for error. During one recent live broadcast, a campus-wide safety drill sounded during a student’s solo recital performance. This young pianist continued to perform despite the incessant bleats of “this is a drill.”
But magical moments take place too, like a few summers ago when a pop-up thunderstorm forced the high school musicians of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra off the Kresge stage into shelter. IPR stayed live on the air until the orchestra could safely return to the stage and finish the concert.
Live broadcasts take a lot of time and resources, and we want to keep doing them if they’re valuable to our listeners. But based on the feedback I’ve received in the past couple of months, it seems that they don’t have the same value they once did.
I’d love to hear what you think about live broadcasts. Email me at amanda.sewell@interlochen.org
