‘Stop playing music by composers no one’s ever heard of. If they weren’t famous in their lifetime, why bother?”
This is a criticism we sometimes get at Classical IPR when we play music by lesser known composers.
The problem is that a lot of the composers who are famous today weren’t famous in their lifetimes.
Take Johann Sebastian Bach, for example. He lived his entire life in a very small area of Germany. He spent his entire career as the music director at courts and churches, and he taught piano and organ lessons to private students.
He wrote music for local church services, private court performances, and for his students to study.
If a person heard Bach’s music performed during his lifetime, it was because they were attending a church service, were a member of a particular duke’s or elector’s court, or were one of Bach’s students.
Very little of his music was published during his lifetime, which is the only way people in other parts of Europe could perform it or hear someone else performing it.
By the time Bach died in 1750, music had moved on to newer styles, and Bach was considered pretty old-fashioned.
So if Bach died in relative obscurity, why do we hear so much of his music in the 21st century?
A lot of it has to do with luck, luck that the right people had Bach’s music and got it into the hands of more of the right people over a period of several decades.
King Frederick the Great of Prussia was an admirer of Bach (Bach wrote “The Musical Offering” for him). Daniel Itzig, a member of Frederick’s court, had his daughter Sara take music lessons from Bach’s son Wilhelm Friedemann. Sara Itzig (later Levy) became an avid and lifelong collector of the elder Bach’s music.
Sara Levy’s daughter Lea married Abraham Mendelssohn, and the two continued to grow the family’s collection of Bach’s scores. The Levys and the Mendelssohns gave most of this music that they collected to the Berlin Sing-Akademie, a music society and performance venue.
In 1820, 70 years after Johann Sebastian Bach’s death, Abraham and Lea Mendelssohn’s son Felix conducted a performance of Bach’s St. Matthew Passion at the Sing-Akademie. This event is considered the catalyst for the renewed international interest in Bach’s music that continues unabated 200 years later.
We likely only know about the St. Matthew Passion today because the son of the daughter of the daughter of the court member of the King of Prussia had a copy of the score.
And that’s just one journey that one of Bach’s pieces took after his death. His Brandenburg Concertos and his Cello Suites, none of which were famous in his lifetime either, each have their own unique tales of rediscovery.
The point of this rather convoluted story is that Classical IPR’s playlists would be pretty limited if we only broadcast music by composers who were famous in their own lifetimes. Just because we haven’t heard of a composer before doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t worth listening to.
