TRAVERSE CITY — The topic of tuition was front and center at the Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees meeting as the budget process began for fiscal year 2022.
NMC President Nick Nissley on Monday said he believes an increase is warranted, as the college froze tuition for 2021, one of only nine of Michigan’s 28 community colleges to do so.
Overall, NMC has the 6th lowest community college tuition in the state, Nissley said.
The board looked at three scenarios that included keeping tuition the same; raising it 3 percent, or about $78 per year based on 24 contact hours for in-district students; or raising it 4.2 percent, or about $110 for the same students.
At the same time the college is looking at doing away with a flexible learning online fee of $60 to $80 per online course, which for most students will offset a 3 percent increase, with some students even seeing a net savings.
While the FLO fee generates about $500,000 for the college, it is outdated and very few colleges are still charging it, Nissley said.
“In the past in presenting the budget the position has been it is better to increase tuition gradually each year or at least every other year, instead of going a few years with no increase and then hitting them with a big one, which is almost surely going to get a bad reaction,” said Trustee Kennard Weaver.
Tuition was last raised in 2020, when it went up by 3 percent.
For students who experience hardship there is also the $7 million in federal funds that NMC will receive as a result of the American Rescue Plan recently passed by Congress.
Nissley said the funding will likely be split between the institution and the students, as previous CARES Act and Coronavirus Response & Relief Supplemental Appropriations funding was.
With the new Rescue funding, the college will have gotten a total of $13 million since the pandemic started.
“These are one-time emergency funds,” Nissley said. “They’re going to help plug holes in terms of the pandemic and should in no way be viewed as a solution to our systemic funding challenges.”
The funding is tied to keeping any tuition increase to less than 4.2 percent.
“It might end up being the most expensive one-time appropriation we ever get,” said board Vice-chairman Rachel Johnson, who worried that such tuition caps will continue to show up in future appropriations.
Board Chairman Chris Bott said capping increases is contrary to local control the board has over tuition.
“It will be one of our battles that we’ll probably have to push back on,” Bott said.
