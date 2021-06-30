TRAVERSE CITY — Most students at Northwestern Michigan College will see a 3 percent hike in their tuition, with in-district rates rising by $3 per contact hour.
But some students may pay less, as officials eliminated a flexible learning fee of $20 per contact hour for those classes that take place solely online.
The fee has been around for several years and made more sense when online classes took more time and effort to put into place, said Troy Kierczynski, interim vice president of finance and administration.
“We’re seeing other colleges get rid of this fee and we thought this was the perfect time to remove it for our students,” Kierczynski said.
NMC now has the sixth lowest in-district tuition of the state’s 28 community colleges, he said, down from eighth place in 2019.
In-district general tuition students will pay $112 per contact hour, up from $109 for fiscal year 2021. Out-of-district students will pay $7 more for a rate of $234; out-of-state $9 more, for a rate of $305; and international students will pay $10 more for a rate of $344 per contact hour.
Those in automotive, audio technology, dental assisting, nursing, surgical technology, surveying and the maritime program will also see a 3 percent increase. There will be no change in tuition for the culinary program, where in-district students pay $156 per credit hour.
For fall the college has more face-to-face courses but will continue to offer online classes to meet student demand for them, said Nick Nissley, NMC president.
NMC held the line on tuition last year because of the pandemic, forgoing an increase that had been in the works.
“This is two years of tuition at a rate that is well below inflation,” said Trustee Rachel Johnson.
The $45.18 million budget for fiscal year 2022 and the tuition increase was approved unanimously by the NMC Board of Trustees on Monday at its first in-person meeting in more than 15 months, Nissley said.
Revenue from tuition and fees for fall is down 9 percent from last year, but the college budgeted for a 15 percent drop so it’s doing better than expected, Kierczynski said.
Revenue for the summer semester also was up 9 percent from the previous year, which helped, Kierczynski said.
“We are seeing this as a positive sign for next year,” Kierczynski said.
Expenses were also down for 2021 as there were fewer in-person events on campus, no international trips, fewer supplies were used and utility costs were down, he said.
The largest source of revenue for 2022, supplying 44 percent of the total, is tuition and fees. Another 24 percent comes from state aid and 27 percent from property taxes.
That ratio has shifted from nearly 20 years ago, when state aid made up 35 percent of revenues and tuition and fees 36 percent.
“That’s a telling sign that the state has not dedicated as much funding to community colleges, so we’re having to look at other areas for revenue sources,” Kierczynski said.
That puts pressure on things like tuition and fees, he said.
When students come back in the fall they will not be required to be vaccinated to live in the dorms, said Todd Neibauer, vice president for student services and technologies.
“Going into next year we’re not requiring our housing students to be vaccinated, but we’re strongly encouraging it,” Neibauer said.
NMC will work with the Grand Traverse County Health Department to hold pop-up clinics in the fall for those students who want the vaccine.
The college is also considering offering incentives for students to get vaccinated, such as a lottery-like giveaway of a semester’s tuition, Nissley said.
Gift certificates are also under consideration, though details have not been worked out.
