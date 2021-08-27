TRAVERSE CITY — Music and joy followed the late Elnora Toldo Milliken through her years.
Founder of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra, her passion for music lives on in the community thanks to a $100,000 sponsorship gift from the Sherry Milliken Reum family.
The gift allows TSO to broaden its footprint by funding the launch of the Sherry Milliken Reum & Family Summer Series beginning in 2022. The series transforms TSO into a year-round Traverse City cultural anchor as the orchestra celebrates its 70th season.
Sherry Reum’s mother Elnora began her love affair with music at an early age. By fourth grade the budding violinist and pianist, a Minnesota native, was playing in a community orchestra alongside 70 adult musicians.
Growing up during the Great Depression was tough for the young creative spirit and her family.
“But we always had music,” she was known to say.
The idea that music uplifts people whatever the situation stayed with her. She played piano into her 90s, continuing to spread its joy to friends, family and community.
“It’s important to us to keep the arts strong in northern Michigan and her legacy growing,” said Courtney Reum, Sherry’s son and Elnora’s grandson.
The family began talks with TSO regarding the gift about five months ago.
“She would be happy to hear the symphony endures and that more people are getting exposed to the arts,” Reum said.
While the new concert series venue is yet undetermined, the vision is clear.
“Our main criteria is for the summer series to be (presented) close to town and available to all members of our community,” said TSO Executive Director Kedrik Merwin.
The orchestra will offer easily recognized pieces, delivering a new concept in orchestra entertainment for TSO. Music will highlight the heyday of Las Vegas, the Hollywood Studios, Motown Soul, folk, funk, and include a little light classical.
Merwin said the summer series aligns with TSO’s effort to remove barriers preventing people from experiencing the orchestra. From its downtown location to family-friendly price points, the series furthers accessibility to the joy of music Elnora valued.
The concert series also enhances support for TSO artists. TSO originated with a small group of volunteer musicians known as The Northwestern Michigan Symphony Orchestra.
It has since matured into a paid professional orchestra of 60 contracted members.
“For many musicians summer is a down time with limited gigs,” Merwin said. “This creates year-round income which is very significant for our musicians.”
Concertmaster Paul Sonner holds the endowed Elnora Toldo Milliken Founder’s Chair. The violinist said the family’s latest financial gift benefits not only players but the greater community.
“It opens up really exciting prospects and future for us as players,” he said.
Sonner added, “Anything like this that offers more opportunity to be out there is a wonderful thing for the community — and enhances our reputation.”
Tickets for the Sherry Milliken Reum & Family Summer Series go on sale in early 2022.
